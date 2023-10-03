An American singer-songwriter will be performing in Lynn for his farewell tour after almost five decades in the industry.

Alexander O’Neal is an R&B and soul artist who is hitting the road one final time as part of his ‘Time to Say Goodbye: Farewell World Tour’.

The musician has had 14 top 40 hits in the UK, including ‘If You Were Here Tonight’, ‘Fake’, ‘Criticize’ and ‘In The Middle’.

Alexander O'Neal has been performing for almost five decades (Picture: 360)

This will be O'Neal's final world tour

Alexander will be performing at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn on Sunday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

He will be accompanied on stage by his nine-piece live band and joined by special guest Natasha Watts who has had huge success on the UK soul scene for over ten years as well as Mark Purdy who will be doing a DJ set.

Tickets costs start at £43.45 and are available through the Box Office at 01256 416384.