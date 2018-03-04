South head out west to entertain in King’s Lynn

Members of the former pop institution, The Beautiful South are set to play Lynn’s Corn Exchange next weekend, bringing back all the classics.

When the band split in 2007, some of the nine-piece live band were not quite ready to hang up their instruments and reformed The South.

Now they are set to bring the full flavour of songs such as A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her made famous by The Beautiful South during their impressive 20 year career.

The South feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer, Dave Hemingway, left the group earlier this year, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties. With the new reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go.

Their live show promises to continue to celebrate and perform the classic Beautiful South songs from a musical journey that started back in 1989.

The current line-up has Alison Wheeler (Vocals), Gaz Birtles (Vocals), Phil Barton (Guitars), Steve Nutter (Bass), Dave Anderson (Drums), Karl Brown (Percussion), Gareth John (Trumpet), Su Robinson (Sax), Andy Price (Keys).

The group will be performing at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 11, from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £26.50 and are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Tickets are also available for next month’s Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute show on April 26.