Spring talks tell the Stories of King’s Lynn

Next week sees the first of three fascinating lectures focusing on women who have played important roles in Norfolk’s history as the Stories of Lynn return.

The successful Spring Talks programme is back for a second year, bringing expert speakers to the town to share their knowledge and drawing on the documents stored in the King’s Lynn Borough Archives.

Taking place at Lynn’s Town Hall, the programme will run for three weeks, starting this Tuesday from 6.30pm, with Norfolk’s Forgotten Wives and Mothers.

This week, local historian Alison Gifford will be sharing intriguing, little-known facts about the women who played significant parts in the lives of some of Norfolk’s most famous and successful men, such as Admiral Nelson and George Vancouver.

On April 17, Norfolk Suffragettes will see Kathy Hipperson explore the inspiring work of these activists, to mark this centenary year of the first women’s suffrage.

Then, on April 24, The First and the Latest Female Mayors will see Rachael Williams, Stories of Lynn’s learning and engagement officer, joined by the current mayor, Cllr Carol Bower to explore Lynn’s history of female mayors, from the beginning right up to today.

All talks have tickets available on the door, these cost £2.50 for one talk, or all three can be attended for £6.

Further information at www.kingslynntownhall.com/storiesoflynn/events or call 01553 774297.