Stage tribute to the Land Girls at Westacre

Tickets are now on sale for Westacre Theatre’s heart-warming and beautifully crafted production of Lilies on the Land.

Opening on March 9, this engaging tribute to the fortitude of the ‘forgotten army’ was devised by ‘the Lions part’ Theatre Company based on letters from and interviews with 130 original Land Girls.

An open letter in Saga Magazine requested former Land Girls to submit memories of their experiences. A massive response provided numerous detailed accounts of their boldness and bravery.

The result is a moving and revealing portrait of four women who signed-up to work endless back-breaking hours for the war effort.

Thousands of farm-workers were called-up to fight in the forces during the Second World War, it took the single-minded dedication of young women to put two million acres under the plough.

Using the Women’s Institute, 87,000 Land Girls were recruited by July 1943 and they still continued to join at 4,000 per month.

There are eight performances at 7.30pm on March 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Book tickets online at www.westacretheatre.com or call 01760 755800.