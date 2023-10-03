An award-winning stand-up comedian has announced the dates for his UK tour, including a performance in Lynn

Ross Noble is a British stand-up comic who has made appearances on panel shows such as ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘Room 101’ and ‘QI’.

He will be taking his brand new ‘Jibber Jabber Jamberee’ tour across the UK on 57 dates starting this month, and will reach Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on March 9, 2024.

This will be the comedian’s 21st solo tour, with his last being in Australia earlier this year.

On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom.

“Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

Tickets for the event are available at https://www.rossnoble.com/#/shows

