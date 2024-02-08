A town venue is inviting youngsters on a magical adventure to Neverland as part of half-term fun.

St George’s Guildhall in Lynn is putting on a series of fun Peter Pan-themed February half-term activities inspired by J.M. Barrie's timeless classic.

On Tuesday, February 20 between 10.30am and 2.30pm, Play-in-a-Day will give visitors the opportunity to explore the historic theatre, read the Peter Pan play script, try on costumes, and put on their very own theatrical production.

This is a drop-off activity, aimed at 11-18 year olds, and the event costs £2.

The Dragon Arts Holiday Club will be taking place between 10am-1pm in the Shakespeare Barn on Thursday, February 22.

The three-hour fun-filled art session will take its inspiration from the fantastical world of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, and Nana.

This is a drop-off session, suitable for children aged five to 11, and costs £3.

On Friday, February 23, the Guildhall will be hosting two Peter Pan Family Sessions at 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Listen to the story of Peter Pan, explore the theatre, take part in games and crafts, and perform on stage.

Suitable for families, the 75-minute sessions are aimed at children aged four to 11 years old (all children must be accompanied by an adult).

Sessions cost £2 per child, while accompanying adults are free.

Jane Hamilton, learning and engagement officer, said: “We are thrilled to bring the magic of Peter Pan to St George's Guildhall this February half term.

“Our aim is to provide memorable and immersive theatrical and artistic experiences that celebrate the joy of storytelling and spark the imagination of children.”

Tickets are available to book at www.guildhall-events.co.uk

Pre-booking is essential.