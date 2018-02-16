Suds good to me! Charity King’s Lynn fun run will be bubble-tastic!

The town will be awash with bubbles after a children’s charity announced plans to bring a foam-tastic new fun run to Lynn this June.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) are hosting Bubble Rush, a fundraising 5km fun run around The Walks on Saturday, June 16.

Emma Benstead, EACH Norfolk Events Fundraiser, said: “This new event is sure to be a spectacular sight and lots of fun for all involved – we can’t wait!

“There’s no race element, so participants are welcome to run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam. This is sure to be a great family day out. Come along and soak up the colourful atmosphere!”

Those taking part will head off into a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where cannons pump out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath. Runners will go off in two waves, with the first starting at 11am and the second at noon.

The King’s Lynn Bubble Rush is being sponsored by Vancouver Quarter and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the event for adults at £18 and children, aged 4-15, for £7.50. These are available until March 12, then the ticket will be full price for adults at £25 and children for £10.

Children aged under four can take part for free. Those aged under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

There are also family tickets available for two adults and two children for an early bird price of £46, or full price of £62.

Or you can enter a team of six people for £16 per person at an early bird price, or £22 for full price.

All of these tickets include the entry price, a t-shirt and a medal each.

Ms Benstead said: “We’d like everyone to raise as much money as possible, as registration fees help cover the costs of your participation.

“All funds raised from this event will go towards our children’s hospice in Quidenham, that provides care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and support for their families across Norfolk.”

Online registration closes at 11am on June 15, book tickets at www.each.org.uk/bubblerush

EACH cares for children with life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. They also run three hospices including their Quidenham branch.