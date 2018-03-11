Summer of Jazz kicks off at Fox & Hound’s pub in Heacham

Top jazz musicians will travel from across East Anglia are to perform at a Heacham pub as part of a monthly Summer of Jazz event.

Following on from a successful two years, The Fox and Hounds will once again be hosting an array of talent from West Norfolk and beyond for their Sunday afternoon sessions.

Organiser and musician Ed Reed said: “In the summer months, the beer garden is when the music happens and what could be better than a Sunday afternoon of great music, all for free?”

The sessions have already kicked off with a performance by Heacham group, Elm, taking to the stage on Sunday, pictured. Ed’s own band set the standard for the Summer of Jazz performances at the gig as the guitarist/vocalist was joined by the ever popular Laura Rimmer, always a firm favourite with the crowd.

For fans of the band, there will also be a chance to catch them performing at the pub again on May 6, July 1 and September 2.

Upcoming dates for the diary include the next event on April 8, when Three In A Bar will bring the talents of virtuoso guitarist Phil Brooke and Norfolk’s clarinet virtuoso, Pete Oxborough, together with support from John Clark on double bass.

Mr Reed said: “Think Benny Goodman meets Barney Kessel and you will have some idea of their style. An afternoon of great swinging music is promised.”

On June 3, fans can look forward to the eagerly-awaited return to the Fox and Hounds for popular pianist Ivan garford and his current trio, The Hellfire Club.

Mr Reed said: “Ivan lives way out in the wilds of Fenland, but is probably the busiest musician in the whole of West Norfolk. His skills go way beyond the normal. An eclectic mix of styles and material is always Ivan’s forte.”

Phil Brooke will be bringing The Art of the Trio to the venue on August 5, bringing with him some major jazz talents in the form of Simon Brown and Ivars Galanieks.

Mr Reed said: “This is small group jazz at its very best, and not to be missed.”