Sunday lectures return to Marriotts in King’s Lynn

Marriott’s Warehouse Trust have announced their spring programme lecture series is set to kick off later this month on the South Quay.

Their popular Pleasant Sunday Afternoons lecture series will start on March 25, at 3pm, with Neglected Questions: Water Management in the Fens, by Professor Michael Chisholm.

The series will then continue fortnightly until May 6, all lectures are free and there is no need to book.

Later topics will include Aviation Landmarks in Norfolk and Suffolk, Temporary Gentlemen and Other Ranks and The Marriotts of Narborough.

Trustee Dr Paul Richards said: “Our PSA talks offer a variety of history topics to entertain and educate and we hope to welcome you on these four Sunday afternoons.”

The talks are hosted at the historic venue on the South Quay, which was built in the 1580s to store salt, corn and wine, and is now a grade 2 listed building.

Run by the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, it aims to tell the story of the town’s historic built environment, particularly its merchant houses and warehouses.

The Trust’s exhibition, Historic Buildings of King’s Lynn Past and Present, is open daily, there is also a restaurant onsite.

For further information visit the Trust’s website www.marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk or contact Project Manager, Rebecca Rees, on 07582 037301 or email info@marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk.