Surrealist-inspired works to fill King’s Lynn gallery

Lynn artist Alison Dunhill is bringing her latest solo exhibition to Lynn’s Arts Centre this Sunday, putting the focus on recycling “found” objects.

Plaster, Parquet and Pillars sees the artist creating art from everyday materials, often recycling things which are usually thrown away and bringing new life to them.

Artist Alison Dunhill, who lives at Southgates, said: “It’s not traditional work like the landscapes I used to do, I’m using a lot of found objects to create some semi-three-dimensional objects inspired by the surrealist artists and the idea of chance.

“I don’t always know what it’s going to be when I start, often I surprise myself. It’s the juxtaposition and contradiction of materials that I’m interested in, there’s a poetry in it.”

At her studio in Hanse House, Alison has been exploring abstract forms predominantly using found materials and colour, as well as rescued junk and ephemera.

These objects, in a variety of textures, shapes and colours, embedded in plaster, mounted on parquet floor tiles or perched on cake pillars, combine to make bright, attractive and highly appealing works.

After training in fine art under Sir Terry Frost, Alison has had studios in Florence, Andalucia, Rio de Janeiro, London and Norfolk.

Her work has been exhibited at many galleries in Norfolk, London and even Rio de Janeiro, and is in collections in Tokyo, Rio, Paris and Tuscany as well as the UK.

Diana Cohen, of the School House Gallery in Wighton, near Wells-next-the-Sea, said: “Alison uses the surrealist technique of irrational juxtaposition of discarded and commonplace objects with a lively fantasy and creates poetry from the commonplace.”

The exhibition, which is running from April 15-21, is open daily from 12-4pm, at the Fermoy Gallery, at Lynn’s Arts Centre, King Street.

The exhibition is supporting Lynn charity, The Purfleet Trust, which provides help and relief to homeless people across the area, with 15 per cent of all sales going to the charity.