The Hoste of Music is back for a 6th season in Burnham Market

Six nights of live music will bring everything from soul and motown to pop, rock and jazz to a Burnham Market hotel this summer.

Audiences will have the opportunity to soak up the sounds from top musical groups on select Friday nights at The Hoste luxury hotel and spa between May and December.

Owner Brendan Hopkins said: “Live music evenings at The Hoste have been incredibly popular with locals and hotel residents alike. We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists to perform in front of our guests in Burnham Market whilst continuing our on-going involvement in bringing established talented artists to the North Norfolk coast.”

Now in its 6th year, The Hoste of Music presents an exciting and varied programme to delight listeners during a three-course dinner before stepping out on the dance floor.

The Joe Ringer Band will take to the stage on May 11 for an unmissable party night of soul and Motown. Having played alongside some of the biggest names in the UK music industry, guests can expect a spectacular soulful evening, immense vocals, irresistible soulful grooves and infectious rhythms.

The band will be followed by the vintage sounds of all-girl group The Voxettes on June 15, bringing their own arrangements of soul, gospel, Motown and Doo-Wop classics from the 40s, 50s and 60s with the occasional modern song thrown in.

Step back in time and enjoy a vintage performance from Miss Lola Lamour on July 20, taking on classics from the likes of Peggy Lee, Kay Starr, Ella Fitzgerald, Django Reinhardt and many others.

Award-winning jazz vocalist, Georgia Mancio also returns to the Hoste with a quartet of acclaimed musicians to celebrate the joyous music and spirit of the enduring Bossa Nova on October 26.

Followed by the soulful R&B sounds of The Freddie Hall Band on November 16, not to mention Jazz at The Movies, who were the first band to play at The Hoste in 2013.

Tickets can be booked by calling 01328 738777.