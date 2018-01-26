Fairy tales told at Lynn Arts Centre in Iolanthe

The West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society will stage “Iolanthe”, perhaps the most sparkling of the Savoy operas, at the Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, next week.

“We never knew we were talking to an influential fairy”.

The peers of the realm are confronted by the Fairy Queen and her entire company.

The Lord Chancellor, Earls and other nobles are swept along with a Ward of Court, an Arcadian shepherd, the Palace sentry, and the fairies in Gilbert and Sullivan’s magical “Iolanthe”.

Will the Lord Chancellor recover from his nightmare? How will the fairies live if it is death to marry a mortal?

Who will care for the half-mortal who is Iolanthe’s son? Will the Fairy Queen have to slaughter the entire company?

The West Norfolk G&S Society will answer these questions and other difficulties placed in their way from Thursday to Saturday, February 1-3, 7.30pm (extra Saturday matinee at 2.30pm).

The Society welcomes Lynne Loose as director, bringing a wealth of experience as singer, musical director and director, who is producing a bright, updated version, with the words and music shining through carefully constructed movement.

John T. Smith, who has been a member of both the audience and the cast, as well as playing in the pit, steps up as musical director.

Jessica Abbott takes the title rôle.

With the support of patrons, much has been raised for charities over the last four productions.

Links are in place for this to continue.

The Society continues to support the use of the Arts Centre as a working theatre.

Tickets range from £6 to £14. Log on to the website: www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/music/iolanthe/

Box office number at the Alive Lynn Corn Exchange: 01553 764864.