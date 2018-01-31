Review: Katherine Ryan, Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

Canadian comedienne Katherine Ryan brought her “Glitter Room” tour to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday evening. Named after her daughter’s bedroom, bringing many a laugh along with it.

Katherine’s set contained stories about a young lady on the school run that she clashes with on occasion, her very British daughter (accompanied by a very good British accent I might add), meeting Anna Kendrick, her unique methods for tackling bullying in school and much more besides, and she didn’t believe that there was a town called Fakenham.

The material is not suitable for younger people, but for us adults (in the loosest sense of the word) it was sheer delight.

It was all over far too quickly though, and we were left wanting more, a lot more, but alas time is a great enemy that cannot be conquered.

Having seen Katherine on many TV shows, my wife and I decided to check out her live show, and neither of us were disappointed.

In fact, we hope that she’ll come to King’s Lynn again soon, because we’d want to go and see her perform again.

Many people left the hall with aching sides, myself included, and I’d dare say a great many of them will be patiently waiting until next time they get a chance to go to another show.

Jon Seymour