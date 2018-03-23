Review: The Secret Garden by King’s Lynn Players, St George’s Guildhall

Considering their packed audience, The King’s Lynn Players may not have done a very good job of keeping The Secret Garden a secret.

But the performance delighted those attending from start to finish with great acting, seamless scene changes and fantastic costumes.

It was sprinkled with humorous aspects which resulted in regular outbursts of laughter from the audience.

The show features Freya Golding as Mary Lennox, Max Fysh as Colin Craven, Wesley Harper as Dickon, Georgia Dawson as Martha, John West as Ben Weatherstaff, Stephen Hayter as Archibald Craven and Teresa Sharp as Mrs Medlock.

And the Players’ robin was brought to life by Annie Overton who performed beautifully.

The other woodland creatures were portrayed by Scarlet Foreman, Emily Coates, Bella Guyatt, Poppy Guyatt and Kiera Clarke.

Director Tom Watson clearly well thought out all aspects of the performance from stage directions to props and decorations.

The King’s Lynn Players’ next performance is Oklahoma showing at Guildhall from November 14 to November 17. The director is Sharon Fox and music director is Samantha Ashby.