REVIEW: Wizard of Oz, Watlington Players

Making his debut with the players as a full-blown director, Ben Robinson made a brave attempt with the script, but, at times Friday’s evening’s show lacked lustre and sparkle.

Kia Long was everyone’s idea of Dorothy, in blue gingham pinafore dress and pigtails, complete with magic ruby slippers and canine pal Toto, as she did battle against the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Ian Gooda. His booming voice filled the auditorium with some rather risqué lines.

Megan Shorthouse played Glinda sprinkling her magic as she kept her watchful eye on the proceedings.

Huge Pearce made the most of his foolish character Riff Raff and drew sympathy from the audience.

Ethan Robinson was excellent in the role of the cowardly Lion in search of courage. His hilarious, heart-warming mannerisms were particularly effective and he soon became an audience favourite.

There were a number of dance sequences, including two routines, in which a male dancer bravely became one of the gyrating girls, much to the delight of the audience.

The cast were supported by a hard-working backroom crew whose efforts combined to contribute to the overall production.

Richard Parr