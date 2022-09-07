Lynn Civic Society is busy preparing for its biggest day of the year – Heritage Open Day, which takes place on Sunday.

The day runs from 10am to 4pm and includes a wide range of historic buildings not usually open to the public, and lots of different activities.

Among the buildings opening this year are the Town Hall, which will feature dancing by Mr Gosk’s Dance Academy: 18th-century country dances and cotillions, as well as musicians from Norfolk Music Service. Teas will be available, raising funds for the Mayor’s Charity.

Tours are available at the Majestic Cinema, All Saints’ Church and the Minster Bell Tower, or take a free guided walk around the old town with the Town Guides.

Tour the town, free, on a vintage bus, or hop on to reach some of the more far-flung locations, like Hardwick Road Cemetery or King Edward VII Academy.

There is a wide range of entertainment on offer this year, including Massed Morris dancers, Colchester Waits playing music from the 16th century, two shanty crews, the Town Band, a ukulele band and Schrodinger’s Strings.

The Walks will be buzzing with action from Lynn Under Siege and the Knights of Skirbeck, as well as Fenland Falconry and Lynn Town Band. And don’t forget to have a ride on the miniature railway... or try your hand at archery.

Take a walk along the riverfront to see the Baden Powell. While you’re at the pontoons, visit Lynn Coastal Rowers, or take a trip up the river. There will be stalls in King’s Staithe Square, as well as entertainers, and the East Norfolk Militia will be mustering next to the Custom House.

Alongside Heritage Open Day is the seventh Borough-run Classic Car Day in Tuesday Market Place. Various buildings around Tuesday Market Place (including the Corn Exchange) will also be open.

The challenge on the day, as always, is managing to fit it all in. Programmes are available at the Tourist Information Centre, which is open every day from 10am to 5pm, or for all of the listings, plus the bus timetable and a timetable of activities on the day, check the Civic Society webpage www.kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk/heritage-open-day/

For more information on Classic Car Day, go to www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20195/events/462/kings_lynn_classic_car_day

