Three-play bonanza for Clenchwarton church am-dram group

Members of Clenchwarton Methodist Entertainment Group are all set to perform three new plays next weekend and guarantee audiences a good laugh.

Performing nightly at 7.30pm on April 26-28, these productions are fundraising for The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Rehearsals of CMEG production. FLtoR Bradley Muray. Saba Butt.Stephanie Munden.Marjorie Bocking.Ron Biggins. Caroline King.

Graham Sampson, of the group, said: “We do not perform famous plays so the best way to describe Come Dine With Us is a cross between Faulty Towers and Bake Off, it is written by Stephanie Munden who is a very accomplished baker and a former history teacher.

“King John’s Treasure is written by myself and Mike Brown, we have both been on archaeological digs and the cast are no strangers to the achaeology site either.

“The third play is called Red Letter Day and has been written by Bill Sampson, who has set it in a Christmas cracker factory.”

The productions will be performed at the Chapel Schoolroom, Clenchwarton.

Rehearsals of CMEG production. Pictured FLtoR Louisa Raaks. Ron Biggins.Daniel Sharman.Sabrina Nimmo. Mike Brown.

Tickets cost £4, or £3 for under 16’s, available from the box office on 01553 777948.