Tickets available for Stile Antico in King’s Lynn

Three time Grammy Award-nominated group, Stile Antico, are set to play at St Nicholas’ Chapel this Sunday.

Tickets are still available for the concert, which will see the venue’s stunning acoustics resound to the glorious sounds of the Renaissance in music.

Joined by the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, following an inspirational and uplifting choral workshop, the event will feature music of the Renaissance composer Tomas Luis de Victoria.

Stile Antico will sing his Tenabrae Responsories, one of his well known masterpieces. Members of the group will then join the Festival Chorus in a performance of his other masterpiece, the Officium Defunctorum (Requiem Mass).

Stile Antico’s performances and recordings have earned them international acclaim from audiences and critics alike wherever they have performed, for their perfect blending of their 12 voices into one ‘voice’.

Tickets cost £25 and are available from the box office on 01553 764864, or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk