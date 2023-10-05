A popular museum club for early years children will be returning from its summer break this month for a new autumn series.

Once a month, children under five and their adults can explore Lynn Museum with a variety of activities, trails, songs, and stories.

These Mini Museum sessions have a different theme each time and are specially designed for early years learning, allowing young children the chance to explore the museum in their own way.

Mini Museum Club returns. Picture: Norfolk Museum Service website

Monika Saganowska, museum learning assistant, said: “We are very excited for the return of Mini Museum and can’t wait to welcome new and returning young visitors for some family favourite topics.”

Each session runs from 10.30am-11.30am on the following dates:

Thursday, October 19: Autumn

Thursday, November 9: Nursery Rhymes

Thursday, December 21: The Tiger Who Came to Tea Christmas Party

Sessions cost 50p per child, and advanced booking is recommended. Activities are designed for under 5s but older siblings are welcome to attend, and accompanying parents and guardians can attend free.

To reserve tickets, visit norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/lynn-museum, call 01553 775001, or email lynn.museum@norfolk.gov.uk

