Traffic plans in place for Lionel gig

Staff at the Holkham Estate have reassured concertgoers that Lionel Richie’s summer concert will not be a repeat performance of the traffic chaos of Tom Jones.

This comes following traffic management problems at the Welsh crooner’s concert last summer where audiences faced traffic delays of three hours and the concert was delayed.

Staff at the Holkham Estate said: “We are looking forward to hosting Lionel Richie at Holkham and we would like to reassure any potential concertgoers that all issues with the management of last year’s Tom Jones concert have been reviewed.

“The Lionel Richie concert will be managed by a different promoter, Marshall Arts, who are familiar with hosting large scale outdoor events at Holkham, having managed the successful Elton John concert in 2009. The Holkham team will be fully involved in this year’s concert process.”

They added: “We have also addressed last year’s challenges for some visitors in accessing the grounds by car. There will be a full traffic management plan in place with multiple entry and exit points to the grounds for visitors to use.”

