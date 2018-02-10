Unique retreat to focus on inner peace in West Lexham

Those in need of a little inner peace will be able to get top tips from industry experts at a unique retreat being held in West Lexham this month.

With workshops led by the likes of Psychologies Magazine editor Suzy Greaves, meditation teacher Chris Connors and neuroscientist Dr Tamara Russell, the West Lexham Manor event has already proved popular.

Matt Nightingale, for the venue, said: “Building on the success of our 2017 Stillness Retreat, we have 3 fantastic facilitators who will be bringing their skills and experience in coaching, mindfulness, creativity, meditation, movement, writing, tai chi and neuroscience.

“All this will enable you to slow down and reflect on your life from a place of stillness and relaxation, in the beautiful natural surroundings of West Lexham.

“This could be the retreat you need to see things more clearly, find some space from your daily routine and restore your energy levels ready to go back into life with renewed positivity, motivation and peace.”

The retreat, which takes place on February 23-25, has options for a full weekend or just a day retreat and offers those who attend a chance to take part in three workshops a day, alongside enjoying delicious local food and the unspoilt beauty of the area.

Marketing manager Emily Nichols said: “Our guests are all really interesting and this is something really unique and different for West Norfolk, there are very few retreat centres in the area and ours is very special.

“We’ve sold out of day tickets but are hoping to release some more, and we still have weekend tickets available with accommodation in the treehouses or barn which are very luxurious.”

She added: “We’re also planning to hold this event several times a year so if people don’t get a chance to come to this one, there will be plenty of other opportunities to come along.”

Tickets are £125 for a day ticket, or more for a weekend ticket and luxury accommodation, these are available at http://www.westlexham.org