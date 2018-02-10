Valentine’s workshop for little loves in King’s Lynn

Love is in the air for visitors to Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter this weekend, when a special workshop will give youngsters a chance to make something special for a loved one.

Youngsters taking part in the shopping centre’s second Saturday Club of 2018 will have the chance to create their own special gift for St Valentine’s Day.

Whether it’s for mum, a friend or even a favourite teacher, their unique creation is sure to put a smile on someone’s face this Valentine’s Day.

Centre manager Abbie Panks said: “We really enjoy the Valentine’s Day workshops which have proved to be really popular since they started.

“The team is looking forward to seeing Saturday Club members old and new for this workshop and we can’t wait to see the finished creations.”

She added: “Not only does it offer the chance to have a bit of fun, but it gives parents the chance to spend some time with their children while supporting the town centre.

In previous years, the children have decorated mini gift boxes and pop-up cards created specially for them to express their artistic creativity.

The free drop-in session will take place tomorrow from 10am to 3pm in the vacant unit next to Costa, on New Conduit Street.

There is no need to book, just turn up at the venue and join in with the activities, all welcome.

For further information on Vancouver Quarter’s upcoming events, keep an eye on its Facebook Page or website www.vancouverquarter.com