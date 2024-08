A jumble sale promises to help people grab a bargain this weekend.

The Beacon in North Lynn is holding the event on Saturday from 10am-12noon.

It will raise funds for the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers groups which meet there.

The jumble sale is taking place at The Beacon. Picture: The Beacon Church Facebook Page

There will also be a cafe open from 10am-2pm for people to enjoy.