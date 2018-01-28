Vision of vegetables at Westacre Theatre

Westacre Theatre is hosting an exhibition by rising star artist Andy Williams until March.

Williams has well-rounded views on the world around him.

MLNF Andy Williams

He is convincingly persuasive that some of his most meaningful visions are best represented by the perceptive use of vegetables.

But will those vegetables remain in perpetuity or may their appearance gradually mature as our own responses to his work evolve during our lifetimes?

‘Mixed Perspectives’ is Williams’ brand new collection of abstract landscapes, experiments with metallic paint and a brave foray into conceptual art showing his complete confidence to produce a wide range of striking visual effects.

Successfully launched in its distinctive Foyer Gallery, Westacre Theatre is truly pleased to welcome this memorable exhibition which runs until March 11.

All the works for your viewing delight are available for purchase too.

It is open at all performance times (please visit www.westacretheatre.com) or during weekdays by simply calling in advance to check access to the Gallery (01760 755007).