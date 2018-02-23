Wedding planning with a difference in King’s Lynn

St Nicholas Chapel will host a wedding fair with a difference tomorrow when a day of live entertainment gives visitors a chance to scoop the whole wedding package.

Running from 11am to midnight, WedFest is being held in partnership by Twisted Melon Promotions Pia Plum Events to give brides and grooms across West Norfolk the chance to organise their perfect event.

The Wedding Festival will run from 11am to 4pm, this will be followed by The Catwalk Show between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Then from 7pm, The Sould and Funk Affair will take over.

Visitors will experience the complete wedding package, with full table settings, ladies hair and make up and male grooming showcases. Among the vendors displaying are Burtons, Boots, Lilian L’Amour, and Mitre Farm.

Wedding dresses and full wedding attire will be modelled on the catwalk and food and drink samples will be available to try.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day, provided by local bands Bear Club, Jessie’s Ghost, The Wise Naive and Jackdaw. There will also be appareances by DJs Mark Purdy and KLFM’s Simon Rowe.

Staff from the chapel will also be on hand to discuss holding wedding receptions, catering options, ideas and layout for holding their event in the building.

Entry is free during the day, and £10 for the evening, tickets via http://twistedmelon.bigcartel.com