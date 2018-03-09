West End’s Avenue Q brings risqué comedy to King’s Lynn

Bringing risqué comedy, hysterically funny songs, and a warm (and fuzzy) heart to the stage, a Lynn theatre group will present Avenue Q next month.

In a first for King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS), the performance is being rated as “suitable for 14+” due to the nature of the show’s comedy, but the team are sure the show will have the whole family in fits of laughter.

David Nash, vice chair of KLODS, said: “We are proud to bring this West End quality production to Lynn and we can’t wait for this slice of happiness to bring joy to all. We hope you will be able to share it with us.

“It’s a slightly risqué and adult themed musical suitable for all the family, as long as they are 14+ and not easily offended by aspects of life that are all around us!”

This is only the second time the American musical has ever been released to amateur dramatic groups and KLODS are looking forward to bringing it to Lynn Arts Centre on April 11-14.

The group’s previous two productions for 2017 were nominated for awards, with Hairspray being nominated for NODA Best Musical and Blood Brothers for NODA Best Drama, both for the region.

Mr Nash said: “We’re delighted that our two shows of 2017 have been nominated for awards, well deserved recognition for everyone involved in our KLODS productions.”

Now rehearsals are in full swing for their upcoming production of Avenue Q, which is directed by Hayley Dennis, as the cast master their puppeteering skills - as well as their lines - for the unusual show.

Featuring the naughtiest puppets in town, brought hilariously to life by a cast of performers, Avenue Q is a Tony Award-winning musical about growing up, dreaming big, and finding your purpose in life.

This laugh out loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York Apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

He soon discovers that although the residents seem nice its clear that this is no ordinary neighbourhood.

Together, Princeton and his new found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life,

There is Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve, Nicky the good-hearted slacker and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an Internet “sexpert” called Trekkie Monster and a very cute kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

Filled with lots of humour and a delightfully catchy score, it is reminiscent of beloved children’s show, Sesame Street, where puppets are friends and monsters are good and life lessons are learnt.

The creation of novelist Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q was adapted for the stage by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, who wrote the music and lyrics.

Originally conceived as a television series, it was first developed for the stage in 2002 and now with more than 3,000 performances it ranks 24th on the list of longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Avenue Q - The Musical promises to bring a smile to the whole audience with hilarious songs including The Internet is for Porn and Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist.

The show will be taking place in the Guildhall at Lynn’s Arts Centre, with four performances taking place from April 11-14, all from 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now for £14 per person and are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

For further information, email klodscommittee@gmail.com