What’s On - April 20-26

exhibitions

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Until April 28, 10am-4pm (closed Sundays), mixed media exhibition by members to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the art space, free admission, everyone welcome. Tim Clayton Jewellery, Chapel Street: Until May 31, Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm, spring exhibition, a collection of paintings of local interest, free admission. Lynn Arts Centre, Fermoy Gallery: Until Saturday, noon to 4pm, Plaster, Parquet and Pillars, new work by artist Allison Dunhill, made from everyday objects and materials, in support of the Purfleet Trust. Groundwork Gallery, Purfleet Street:

Until June 2, TrashArt, exhibition of sculpture and assemblages by Jan Eric Visser; based in Rotterdam, Visser sees the value and potential beauty in the waste from his household and all the paper and card, plastic packaging and local newsprint which comes in through the front door, becomes transformed in his studio into sculptural forms; Upstairs gallery at GroundWork includes works about waste, landfill, plastics by Henry Bragg and Gina Glover. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; regular guided tours.

Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall: Sundays, Monday and Thursdays until October 31, Treasures and Trophies: The Making of a Gentleman and a Great House, exhibition catalogues the young life of Thomas Coke, creator of Holkham Hall, and his Grand Tour; opportunities for visitor interaction, admission included in a visit to the hall. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall:

Until July 15, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, Colour Space paintings and outdoor sculptures by Damien Hirst including works never seen before in public, in the state rooms and in the grounds of the hall.

family

LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel: Saturday, 4.30-7pm, Earth Day, informative and fun activities linked to climate change and the plastic pollution, dissplays by Wildlife Trust, Civic Society and many others, music, art, children’s actities, free food, bar, organised by King’s Lynn Climate Concern group. Norfolk Arena, Saddlebow Road:

Saturday, 9.30am, drifting. Lynn library: Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night book club; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa, meet new friends: Saturday, 6-8pm, murder mystery event, have a go at solving this whodunit written by Anne Cleeves, £5 per person booked on 01553 772568, refreshments included; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Mondays and Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Gaywood library: Fridays, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, small donation; Mondays, 10am-noon, scrabble club; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Wednesday, 1-2pm, The History of Oxburgh Hall, tickets £3, booking essential on 01553 768498. refreshments included. Thursdays, 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Monday, 1.30-3pm, scrabble club; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm, crime book club, new members always welcome; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme. Thursday, 7.30pm, Boudicca, Rebel Queen, the story of how Boudicca rallied the Britons against Rome, storytelling session, suitable for ages 14-plus, £5 per person payable in advance, refreshments available; DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Town Square: Monday from 10am, St George’s Day celebrations and activities, free. Downham library: Friday, 10am-noon, brew and banter, a chat over tea or coffee, 50p donation suggested; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Fakenham library: Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the library lads, make friends, card and board games, enjoy a cuppa; Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Monday, 2.30pm, book club: Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Wednesdays, job help sessions, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280.; OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall: Sunday, 11am-4pm, St George’s Day craft activities, including a chance to make a shield or a dragon puppet, free event included in admission to the hall. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon (term times), Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, 01366 500115. Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all welcome. WEST WINCH: A10 circus site: Friday 2.30pm and 6pm, Saturday 2pm and 4pm, , Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus, box office open on site from 9.30am-8pm.

fundraising

LYNN: Marriotts Warehouse, South Quay: Wednesday, 11am, coffee quiz £5 per head with coffee and home-made biscuits included, in aid of Marriots Warehouse Trust. St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Friday, 9am-noon, coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, also tombola, raffle, various stalls including cakes, books etc.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing Field: Saturday, monthly car boot sale, gates open at 9.30am for stallholders, 10am for buyers, £5 per pitch, contact Brian on 07585147957, in aid of play area funds. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH CREAKE: War Memorial Indstitute: Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, coffee morning with stalls and a raffle, in aid of local charities: Wednesday7-10pm, bingo night, £6 for 11 games, refreshments available, raffle, in aid of pavilion funds. STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 6.30 for 7.30pm, bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of village hall funds. SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TOTTENHILL: Cats Protection Charity Supawstore: Saturday, noon-4pm, afternoon tea, tombola and raffle in aid of the Stow Bridge Cats Protection adoption centre, all welcome. TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Thursdays, 8pm, bingo, non-members pay £1.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Town Hall: Tuesday, 6..30-7.30pm, borough mayor Carol Bower and Rachel Williams , learning and engagement officer for Stories of Lynn, talk on the first and last female mayors of Lynn including the life of Ada Coxon who held the post in 1925, , admission £2.50 payable on the door. Friends Meeting House, Bridge Street: Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Lynn Learning Circle discussion group, free, all welcome. Hardwick Road Cemetery: Monday, 2.30pm, tour and talk with Dr Paul Richards, free for Friends of Lynn Museum, others £4, book on 01553 675503. Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available. 12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Thursday, 2-4pm, Downham Silver Threads Club meeting. Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SANDRINGHAM: Park House: Friday, 2pm, Gardening with Disabilities group talk and demonstration by David Benefer, a flower arranger for The Queen, admission £2 which includes refreshments and also a raffle, all welcome. ST GERMANS: Mill Road Bowls Club: Saturdays, 2pm, outdoor roll-ups, check on 01553 617418. STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus. TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Friday, 7.30pm for 8pm start, Lynn Ballroom Dancing Club. Tuesday, 7.10pm, Lynn Photography Group. entertainment

LYNN: Lynn Minster: Sunday, 3pm, Tea and Music with Accorde in concert, conductor Andrew Foxley leads this new choir, as they perform gospel, choral, part-songs and light music, tea and cakes will be available at the interval, free entry with donations going to the King’s Lynn Minster Building Appeal. St John’s Church, The Walks: Wednesday, 10.30am, musical coffee morning with entertainment by the Kingswingers Jazz Group, free admission, donations invited for church funds. Corn Exchange: Saturday, 7.30pm, That’ll Be The Day, rock and roll nostalgia, £26.50; Sunday, 7.30pm, vocal trio Blake, featuring songs from their latest tenth anniversary album, £22.50-£47.50; Wednesday, 7.30pm, Rhythm and The Night, an audience with Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Wate and Oti Mabuse, featuring Latin and ballroom numbers, £23.50-£27; Thursday, 8pm, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute show, £25-£35. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Tuesday, 7.30pm, cinema screening of Hidden Figures (PG), the story of three Afro-American women working at NASA, club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessions £5.50.

walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, seven miles, Narford Wood and The Brecks, meet at Beachamwell Road, Drymere, led by Derek, 01553 635013;

Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Grimston Common and Roydon, led by Wendy and Frank, 01485 600413;

Thursday, 10am. 5.5 miles leisurely walk, Narborough, meet at Narborough Community Centre, led by Aan, 01760 720070.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Sandringham, meet at visitors centre car park, 2.8 miles, grade two walk, woodland paths and tracks; Monday, 10.30am, Brancaster Staithe Quay, 3.3 miles, grade three walk up and around Barrow Common, return via coastal path: Wednesday, 2pm, Downham playing field, Lynn Road, grade two walk on footpaths, lane and track; Thursday, 10am, Hilgay, corner of East End Road and Bridge Street, grade three walk, footpaths and roads, coffee and cake in the village hall.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet at the library.

Wells: Beach Cafe: Wednesday, 10am, Wednesday walkies for dog owners.