What’s On Listings - April 13-19

exhibitions

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Saturday until April 28, 10am-4pm (closed Sundays), mixed media exhibition by members to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the art space, free admission, everyone welcome. Tim Clayton Jewellery, Chapel Street: Friday until May 31, Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm, spring exhibition, a collection of paintings of local interest, free admission. Lynn Arts Centre, Fermoy Gallery: Sunday until April 21, noon to 4pm, Plaster, Parquet and Pillars, new work by artist Aliison Dunhill, made from everyday objects and materials, in support of the Purfleet Trust. Groundwork Gallery, Purfleet Street:

Until June 2, TrashArt, exhibition of sculpture and assemblages by Jan Eric Visser; based in Rotterdam, Visser sees the value and potential beauty in the waste from his household and all the paper and card, plastic packaging and local newsprint which comes in through the front door, becomes transformed in his studio into sculptural forms; Upstairs gallery at GroundWork includes works about waste, landfill, plastics by Henry Bragg and Gina Glover. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; regular guided tours.

Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall: Sundays, Monday and Thursdays until October 31, Treasures and Trophies: The Making of a Gentleman and a Great House, exhibition catalogues the young life ofThomas Coke, creator of Holkham Hall, and his Grand Tour; opportunities for visitor interaction, admission included in a visit to the hall. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall:

Until July 15, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, Colour Space paintings and outdoor sculptures by Damien Hirst including works never seen before in public, in the state rooms and in the grounds of the hall.

family

LYNN: Norfolk Arena, Saddlebow Road:

Saturday, 5.30pm, stock car racing. King’s Centre, Wellesley Street: Friday, 7.30pm, messy church fun, games and activities session, hot food, £1.50. Lynn library: Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa, meet new friends: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Mondays and Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Tuesday, 10am-noon, knit and natter; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Thursday, 10am-noon, local history club. Gaywood library: Fridays, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, small donation; Mondays, 10am-noon, scrabble club; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Friday, 10am-noon, big garden weed, help to tidy up the library garden, tea and cake supplied;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, scrabble club; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm, crime book club, new members always welcome; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme. DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Friday, 10am-noon, brew and banter, a chat over tea or coffee, 50p donation suggested; Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, knit and natter; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Fakenham library: Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HOLKHAM: Holkham beach: Sunday, 10am-noon, beach clean, join the team picking up plastic and litter from the beach, meet at St Anne’s Drive. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the library lads, make friends, card and board games, enjoy a cuppa; Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Monday, 2.30pm, book club: Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Wednesdays, job help sessions, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280.; Wednesday, 7.30pm, Boudicca, Rebel Queen, the story of how Boudicca rallied the Britons against Rome, storytelling session, suitable for ages 14-plus, £5 per person payable in advance, refreshments available; Thursday, 10.30am-noon, knit and natter.PENSTHORPE: Pensthorpe Park: Until April 15, 10am-5pm, Easter Eggstravaganza, golden egg hunt with prizes and craft-making activities for families. TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Parish Church: Thursday, 10am, village history group holds a memorial service, led by the village school children. TITCHWELL: RSPB Nature Reserve: Until April 15, 10am-4pm, Wildlife Challenge family activity events, test your knowledge and skills around the reserve, souvenirs to take home, £2 per child, £3 for a family backpack; WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon (term times), Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, 01366 500115. Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all WEST WINCH: Primary School: Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch Messy Church, stories, songs, crafts and tea, children must be accompanied by an adult.

fundraising

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall: Saturday, 7.30pm, bingo in aid of hall funds.

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms: Thursday, 8pm, monthly quiz night in aid of the Venture Farm Sanctuary, Dereham. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside: Saturday, 7.30pm, Heacham Twinning Association quiz evening, admission £2.50 per person payable on the door, please bring your own drinks and snacks. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Monday, 7.30pm, bingo in aid of the Good Companions. METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WALPOLE HIGHWAY: Village Hall: Friday, 7.30pm, family bingo, hall funds. WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe, cake and hot drink £1.50, light lunches £2.50, contact e on 01366 500218; Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, hall funds, 01366 500798. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Thursday, 8pm, bingo, non-members pay £1.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Conservative Club, Gayton

Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition availaable.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers; Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Hunstanton Civic Society talk The Story of the Pauper’s Palace (Gressenhall), by Stephen Pope, all welcome. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall: Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk National Trust Association meeting with an illustrated talk by Anne Roberts on Thomas Coke and the Grand Tour, admission £6, all welcome. STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall: Thursdays, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers.

entertainment

LYNN: Town Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Music Society presents Michael Bell, tenor, and Hugh Cutting, counter tenor from St John’s Choir, Cambridge, who will sing from a solo repertoire and Britten’s canticle “Abraham and Isaac”. Corn Exchange: Tuesday, 7.30pm,The Circus of Horrors, voodoo circus acts and magic with a twist, £19.50-£26.50; Wednesday, 7.30pm The RAF Big Band concert celebrating the 100th anniversary of the RAF, £16; Thursday, 8pm, Comedy Club (18+), £10. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Sunday, 3pm, The Wind in the Willows musical family adventure, £15, children £13, family ticket £52. Tuesday, 7.30pm, cinema, Final Portrait (15), club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessions £5.50; box office 01485 5322252. WATLINGTON: Village Hall: Saturday, 7.30pm (doors open 7pm), with support from Creative Arts East, a cinema evening screening Murder on the Orient Express (12A), tickets £5, refreshments available, enquiries to 01553 810732.

WEST ACRE: Westacre Theatre: Friday and Saturday, 7pm, West Acre Theatre Young People - the older members of the young people’s drama workshops - present a comedy, The Government Inspector, £10 (under 12s £5), box office 01760 755800.

Walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, six miles, Swaffham and around, led by Myra, 07875 632732, meet at Turbine Way;

Sunday, 10am, 13.5 miles Grimston Carr and Roydon Common, led by Gerald, meet at Hillington laybye west of village; this is a circular walk;

Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Reepham and Marriotts Way, led by Pam and Peter, meet at the old railway station at Reepham; Wednesday, 1.30pm, short and leisurely 3.5 miles, Courtyard Farm cowslip walk, led by Keith 01485 542268, meet Ringstead/Burnham Road, this is a circular walk;

Thursday, 10am.five miles, Hunstanton and Holme, led by Jan and Deri, 01553 840651, meet at St Edmund’s Church, circular walk.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, West Acre, grade two walk, meet at church, tracks, roads, woods, fields (can be muddy), refreshments; Monday, 10.30am, Snettisham Mill, three miles, grade three walk, meet at village hall in Old Church Road; Tuesday, 2pm, Leziate, 3.2 miles, grade three walk, woods, eastern lake, paths and tracks, refreshments, meet at village hall; Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Corn Exchange, complete beginners walk on firm flat surfaces, suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs, some historical information possible; Wednesday, 2pm, Downham Library, grade three walk to Denver and back; Thursday, 10am, Fordham, grade two walk; Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham library, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles, refreshments available.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library. TITCHWELL: RSPB reserve: Mondays, 10am, Discover Titchwell guided walks around the res erve to see birds and wildlife, £7.50 per person and must book on 01485 210779. WELLS: Beach cafe: Wednesday, 10am, Wednesday walkies on the beach for dog owners.