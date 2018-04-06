What’s On Listings - April 6-12

exhibitions

LYNN:Groundwork Gallery, Purfleet Street:

Until June 2, TrashArt, exhibition of sculpture and assemblages by Jan Eric Visser; based in Rotterdam, Visser sees the value and potential beauty in the waste from his household and all the paper and card, plastic packaging and local newsprint which comes in through the front door, becomes transformed in his studio into sculptural forms; Upstairs gallery at GroundWork includes works about waste, landfill, plastics by Henry/Bragg and Gina Glover. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours.

Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall: Sundays, Monday and Thursdays until October 31, Treasures and Trophies: The Making of a Gentleman and a Great House, exhibition catalogues the young life ofThomas Coke, creator of Holkham Hall, and his Grand Tour; opportunities for visitor interaction, included in a visit to the hall. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall:

Until July 15, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, Colour Space paintings and outdoor sculptures by Damien Hirst including works never seen before in public, in the state rooms and in the grounds of the hall. family

LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel: Tuesday, 11am-2pm, twigs of Spring family day, use recycled materials to create some Springtime decorations with local artist Fred White, also games, puzzles and trails, children must be accompanied by an adult. Lynn Museum: Thursday, 10am-1pm, step back 500 years in time and learn about medieval life, activities for adults and children, drop-in session so no need to book, included in museum admission price. Norfolk Arena, Saddlebow Road:

Friday, 7pm, stock cars and bangers wacky races. Corn Exchange: Saturday, 10am-5pm, Mind Body and Soul, stalls, workshops and lectures, more than 70 exhibitors, free admission.Lynn library: Friday, 10.30-11.30am, read and rabbit fun book group, open to all; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Wednesday, 2.30-3.330pm, history discussion group; Thursday, 10am-noon, trival pursuit session; Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, tune into words, monthly get together for those who enjoy stories, poems, plays etc, refreshments available. Gaywood library: Fridays, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, small donation; Mondays, 10am-noon, scrabble club; Wednesday, noon-2pm, arthritis care support group, drop in session: Thursdays, 7pm, Fenland Computer Club.BRANCASTER: Village Hall: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm, vintage sale, includes antiques and collectibles, furniture, quality clothing. Brancaster beach: Thursday, 10am-4pm, family activities all day, stay as long as you like, look out for the staff and flags. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Monday, 1.30-3pm, scrabble club; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm, crime book cclub, new members always welcome; Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Dog’s Trust activities, join Jo Goodman, education and community officer for East Anglia for a morning of dog related activities and crafts, suitable for children under 12 and their parents and carers, free but must book on 01485 540181; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Friday, 10am-noon, brew and banter, a chat over tea or coffee, 50p donation suggested; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, April storytimes, children must be accompanied by an adult, free and no need to book. FAKENHAM: Fakenham library: Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the library lads, make friends, card and board games, enjoy a cuppa; Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Monday, 2.30pm, book club: Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Wednesday, 1.30-2.30pm, Dog’s Trust activities, join Jo Goodman, education and community officer, for dog related activities and crafts, suitable for children under 12 and their parents and carers, free but must book on 01485532280; Wednesdays, job help sessions, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280.; Thursday, 10.30am-noon, knit and natter.PENSTHORPE: Pensthorpe Park: Until April 15, 10am-5pm, Easter Eggstravaganza, golden egg hunt with prizes and craft-making activities for families, included in normal admission price.TITCHWELL: RSPB Nature Reserve: Until April 15, 10am-4pm, Wildlife Challenge family activity events, test your knowledge and skills around the reserve, souvenirs to take home, £2 per child, £3 for a family backpack; Monday, 10am, Discover Titchwell, guided tour round the reserve to see wildlife, must book for this on 01485 210779. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all welcome. fundraising

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds;

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale. St Faith’s Church, Gaywood: Saturday, 10am-noon, coffee morning with stalls, all welcome. FINCHAM: Memorial Hall: Friday, 7.30pm, quiz, teams of up to six, £2 per person, bring your own refreshments. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing field: Saturday, car boot sale, opens 9.30am for stall holders, 10am for members of the public, £5 per pitch, contact 07585147957, in aid of play area funds. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash/prize bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events; Saturday, 9am-noon, coffee morning with stalls, in aid of Swaffham branch of Save the Children. TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Methodist Church Hall: Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning with stalls, raffle and refreshments, in aid of Methodist Church funds, all welcome; Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Saturday, 6.30 for 7pm, Tilney Golden Girls present a charity beetle drive in aid of Tapping House Hospice, £6 per person, refreshments, bar and raffle, 01945 880978/882052/430565. WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500798. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 8pm, bingo, non-memebrs pay £1. meetings & talks

LYNN: Stories of Lynn: Tuesday, 6.30pm, Alison Gifford talk on Norfolk’s Forgotten Wives and Mothers. Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners; Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club; Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890.

Masonic Centre, Hamburg Way:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group, talk on the Baden Powell fishing smack restoration, all welcome, 01553 691846.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group. DOWNHAM: Conservative Club: Monday, 7.30pm, Downham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association. Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmunds Church Hall: Saturday, 11am-1pm, CALM group offering support to those with dementia and their carers, light refreshments available. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting and discussion session with favourite photographs; Tuesday, 7.10-9.10pm, Lynn Photography Group.

entertainment

LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel: Friday, 7pm, The Yorke Trust J S Bach Easter concert conducted by James Hendry, tickets £18 (children free), 01328 710885. Lynn Town Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, concert featuring the Centre Stage Swing Band with vocalist Tom Melvin, music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, tickets £15 including glass of Prosecco, available from the One to One Project on 01553 770770. Corn Exchange: Friday, 2.30pm and 6.30pm, Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, £10, concessions £7.50, family ticket £25; Monday, 2.30pm, Horrible Histories, More Best of Barmy Britain, £14.50, children £11.50, family ticket £48; Thursday, 2pm and 6pm, Easter pantomime Beauty and the Beast with Bobby Davro and Dani Harmer, £21.50, concessions £19.50, family £75. Lynn Arts Centre: Wednesday to Saturday (14), 7.30pm nightly, KLODS present Avenue Q musical, tickets £14. HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s Church: Saturday, 7pm, evening of accoustic guitar and vocals with Neil Reeve, tickets £5 on the door, refreshments included, in aid of work on the church. Princess Theatre: Friday, 7.30pm, T J Higgs – Psychic Medium, £21; Saturday, 7.30pm, Oh Carol – The Musical Story of Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, £21.50, restricted view £19.50; Wednesday, 2.30pm, The Bachelors with Con and Dec Cluskey, £14; Wednesday, 7pm, Macbeth, live broadcast from the RSC, £15, concessions £12.50, film club £10. SOUTH CREAKE: St Mary’s Church: Saturday, 7pm, The Yorke Trust J S Bach Easter concert conducted by James Hendry, tickets £18 (children free), 01328 710885.

walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, 7.5 miles, North Barsham;

Sunday, 10am, 12 miles, Holkham coast;

Tuesday, 10am, seven miles, Warham to Wells;

Thursday, 10am, six miles, Holkham and Wells.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Roydon Common, 2.8 miles; Monday, 10.30am, Bircham Mill, grade two walk; Tuesday, 2.30pm, Hunstanton library, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles; Wednesday, 10.30am, beginners walk from Sandringham visitor centre, optional refreshments; Wednesday, 2pm, Downham leisure centre, grade three walk; Thursday, 10am, Denver Mill, grade two walk;

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Thursday, meet outside library.