What’s On Listings - Feb 16-22

exhibitions

LYNN: Custom House: Until February 28, Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am-3.30pm, Sundays, noon -3.30pm, New to Norfolk photography display of work by Simon Bratt showcasing his first year living in Norfolk.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available; Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. WEST ACRE: West Acre Theatre: Until March 11 in the foyer gallery during performance hours, work by Andy Williams, a local upcoming artist working in a variety of media.

family

LYNN: Tuesday Market Place:

Until February 24, King’s Lynn Mart, open daily from noon. Lynn Town Hall: Until Sunday, 10am – 4.30pm, Cambridge Science Centre’s Cosmos Roadshow, free hands-on exhibits, shows and activities all about the mind and human body, for all the family to enjoy, free admission. Norfolk Arena, Saddlebow Road: Saturday, from 9.30am, drifting. Lynn library: Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Highway Rat storytime, listen to Julia Donaldson’s story and join in colouring and crafts, free but booking essential on 01553 761393; Friday, 6-7pm, monthly Friday night book club;

Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions; Saturday, 10.30am-noon, Microbit Jam, explore the world of Microbits, learn how to code a micro-computer and create your own games, suitable for children nine to 12 years, booking essential on 01553 761393; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, new event including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10am-noon, knit and knatter; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Wednesday, 7-9pm, murder mystery night, set in Northumberland, tickets £5 in advance, refreshments provided;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme

Gaywood library: Friday, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Wednesday, 10am-11.30am, Mini Movers, for pre-school age children to encourage movement to music and song and develop literacy and numeracy skills, book on 01553 768498; Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Friday, 2pm, Elly Griffiths talking about her latest Dr Ruth Galloway book The Dark Angel, tickets £5 in advance, 01485 540181; Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm, book club; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa; Thursday, 10am-2pm, scams pop-up advice shop with Norfolk Trading Standards; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter.DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Friday, from 11am, Elly Griffiths talking about her latest Dr Ruth Galloway book The Dark Angel, refreshments, minimum donation £3;

Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM:Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Methodist Church: Tuesday, 3.30pm, pet service, Barking Mad (North West Norfolk) support Hunstanton Methodist Church; owners and pets are invited to celebrate the joy of their special relationships.

Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; POTT ROW: Village Hall: Saturday, 10am-4pm, Lynn Model Railway Club open day, hot drinks and cake available, free admission but donations welcome. STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, a chance to see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions from 10.30am until 4.30pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2. Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe and light lunches; Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free. WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall: Mondays 7-8.30pm, Sivananda Yoga classes, £5 per session, mats and props provided, no need to book, no experience needed.

fundraising

DERSINGHAM: Scout and Guide HQ: Saturday, 10am, jumble sale with clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, also raffle and refreshments, in aid of 2nd Dersingham Brownies. HEACHAM: Public Hall: Saturday, 7-11pm, Valentine’s dance, live music and a bar, tickets £8.50 on door or two for £15, raising money for Friends of Hunny Library and WNDISS. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Community Centre: Saturday, 7-11.30pm, Valentine’s Ceilidh (barn dance), featuring The Rusty Relics, tickets £7.50 include a light supper, bring your own drinks, in aid of Marshland St James and District Community Centre, 01945 430551/430470. METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo 7.30pm.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Saturday, 7pm, quiz night, tickets £5 per person from 01485 541978, all welcome, come as a team or an individual; Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, for hall funds . SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership, for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Saturday, 10am-noon, coffee morning with raffle, stalls, tombola, games, raising money for #getellietoborneo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe, hot drink and cake £1.50, light lunches £2.50; Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500798. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Thursday, 8pm, bingo, non-members to pay £1.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Trues Yard Fisherfolk Museum: Thursday, 1-2pm, Trues Talks, The Walsingham Martyrs - grisly deaths in Tuesday Market Place, by Fr Peter Rollings, Church of our Lady of the Annunciation, Lynn, who has studied many aspects of religious life in Lynn’s history, pilgrimages in particular; no fee but donations to Trues Yard Fisherfolk Museum welcome.

Town Hall: Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Music Society, illusttrated talk, Delius, by Michael Green, vice-chairman of the Delius Society, tickets £10 on the door, full time students and under 18s go free, coffee available.Marriotts Warehouse lecture room, South Quay: Friday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences meeting and talk by Robin Stevenson on The Flora of Lynn. Dobbies Garden Centre: Friday, 3pm, Making Gardening Easier, expert advice on gardening topics and socialising, £4 for tea, 01553 671912. Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes . Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Thursday, 2-4pm, Downham Silver Threads Club; Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: St Mary’s Hall: Thursday, 7.30pm, Heacham Flower Club meeting. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall: Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk National Trust Association illustrated talk by David Morton on St James Palace and Clarence House, admission £6, all welcome. Wednesday, 7.15pm, South Wootton Women’s Institute meeting, subject Hands 4 Hounds, all welcome, visitors £3. STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, book the Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Friday, 8-11pm, Lynn and District Ballroom dancing Club, members £5, guests £7; Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club members’ meeting with a talk by Ian Ward on My Visit to China.

entertainment

LYNN: St John’s Church: Wednesday, 7.30pm, electronic organ/keyboard concert with David Last from Ipswich, popular music to suit all tastes, tickets £6, 01553 774664/671285. Corn Exchange: Friday, 7.30pm, The Blues Band, £22.50; Saturday, 7.30pm, Mercury, the ultimate Queen tribute concert, £24; Thursday, 7.30pm, an evening with explorer Levison Wood, £24; Allow extra time for parking this week due to the Mart being in town. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Tuesday, 7.30pm, film Dunkirk (12A), film club members £3.50, non-members £6.50/concessions £5.50; Thursday, 7pm, live screening from the National Theatre London, Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, £15, concessions £12.50. WEST ACRE: Westacre Theatre: Friday, 7.30pm, Andante Live: Blowin’ in the Wind, songs of peace, protest and love, £16. Walks & tours Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org): Saturday, 10am, six miles, Holkham, led by Caroline, 01485 512420: Sunday, 10am, 12 miles, mystery tour from Hunstanton, led by Lynda, 01553 674944; Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Sandringham and Wolferton, led by John, 01553 671533; Thursday, 10am. five miles, Binham, led by Tricia, 01328 316304.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768. Friday, 10.30am, starting from Roydon Common playing field, 2.8 miles, grade two walk; Monday, 10.30am, Burnham Overy Staithe, 3.5 miles, grade two; Tuesday, 2pm, Snettisham beach, three miles, grade 2; Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Corn Exchange, beginners walk, suitable for wheel and push chairs;

Wednesday, 2pm, Southery Old Bell, grade three; Thursday, 10am, Hilgay, grade three

LEXHAM: Lexham Hall: Sunday, 11am-4pm, snowdrop walk and open garden, signed walk through parkland and woods, in aid of Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, adults £6, children free, refreshments, plants for sale, dogs on leads allowed. RYSTON: Ryston Hall, Downham: Sunday, 11am-4pm, snowdrop walks through the woods and to the historic Kett’s Oak, signposted routes, adults £4, under 16s free, home-made refreshments in the tea room, all proceeds to Ryston Church.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

WELLS: Beach Cafe: Wednesday, 10.30am, Wednesday walkies for dog owners.