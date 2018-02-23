What’s On Listings - Feb 23-March 1

exhibitions

LYNN: Custom House: Until February 28, Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am-3.30pm, Sundays, noon -3.30pm, New to Norfolk photography display of work by Simon Bratt showcasing his first year living in Norfolk.

Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Saturday until March 10, daily 10am-4pm (closed Sundays) A Chattering Melange by Tony Bellars; his third exhibition at Greyfriars with a mixture of subjects displayed thematically, quirky humour and colourful pallet; everyone welcome to join Tony at the show opening at noon on Saturday.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available;

Until March 25, Stories of King’s Lynn Mart, as told from the borough archives. Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Until March 27 in the cafe, an exhibition of wildlife photographs, Norfolk and Beyond, by acclaimed photographer, film-maker and author David Tipling. WEST ACRE: West Acre Theatre: Until March 11 in the foyer gallery during performance hours, work by Andy Williams, a local upcoming artist working in a variety of media.

family

LYNN: Tuesday Market Place:

Last two days, King’s Lynn Mart, open daily from noon. Knights Hill, Grimston Road: Until March 4, Wed to Fri 5pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm and 5pm, Sunday 2pm, Circus Mondao, traditional circus acts in the Big Top. Lynn Museum: Friday, drop in for coffee, cake and to see the collections. Lynn library: Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, new event including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Thursday, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme

Gaywood library: Friday, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Friday, 10am-noon, knit and natter; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Wednesday, 1-2pm, talk by Julie Enefer and Jo Murfitt, of English Heritage, tickets £3, refreshments included, payable on booking on 01553 768498; Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter.DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Market Square: Saturday, 8.30am-noon, farmers’ market selling local produce and craftware. Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Thursday, 10am-noon, Yet More Old Stuff, a trip down memory lane, no need to book, refreshments available for a small charge. STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, a chance to see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions from 10.30am until 4.30pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2. Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free. WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall: Mondays 7-8.30pm, Sivananda Yoga classes, £5 per session.

fundraising

LYNN: North Lynn Methodist Church: Saturday. 10.30am-noon, jumble sale to raise money for unit funds towards the census bill, admission 25p, everyone welcome. Marriotts Warehouse, South Quay: Wednesday, 11am, quiz, £5 per person, includes hot drinks and biscuits, in aid of the Warehouse Trust. St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds

FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Monday, 7.30pm, bingo, good prizes, everyone welcome, in aid of Flitcham and Hillington senior citizens Christmas lunch fund. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HUNSTANTON: M & Co: Thursday, 7pm, fashion show in aid of Baby Basic West Norfolk which supports newborn babies and their families who are vulnerable, tickets £5 including refreshments, also a raffle and discounts on purchases on the night, tickets at the door or from M & Co. METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday,doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

NORTH RUNCTON: Meeting Place: Friday, 7.30m, fun quiz night, teams up to six people, £7.50 per person includes cheese and wine, book a table on 01553 673043. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH CREAKE: War Memorial Institute: Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, coffee morning with stalls and raffle, in aid of local charities: Wednesday, 7-10pm, bingo night, refreshments and raffle, towards pavilion funds. STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, car boot sale and cafe, snacks and hot food available, contact 01366 501330; Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500798. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 8pm, bingo. meetings & Talks

LYNN: Trues Yard Fisherfolk Museum: Monday, 6-7pm, latest of the Trues Talks, talk by Jeff Hoyle, of CAMRA on The Decline of the English Pub, tickets £5 to include traditional pub refreshments, must book in advance: Thursday, 1-2pm, Glass and Brass: Sir William Berdewell and the Earl of Arundel’s naval campaign of 1388, talk by Dr John Alban, free admssion but must book in advance. Thoresby College: Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Civic Society, Talking Trees, by John Fleetwood of Lynn’s new tree strategy group, looking at how they enhance the town, landscape and environment, members free, visitors £2. Thoresby College: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm, bible talks, last about an hour, free admission, enquiries on 07703 686734. Friends Meeting House, Bridge Street: Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Lynn Learning Circle monthly discussion group on a variety of topics, free. King’s Centre, Wellesley Street: Wednesday, 10am-noon, carers coffee morning. Gaywood Church Rooms: Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Breathe Easy support group for those with lung conditions and their partners and carers. Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805. Reffley Community Centre: Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome. Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club. Providence Street Community Centre: Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available. 12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street: Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890. DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall: Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome; Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome. GRIMSTON: Village Hall: Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ: Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall: Tuesday, 7.30pm, St Germans Ladies Group. STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy: Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning; Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704. STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392; Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805. TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392. WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall: Thursdays, 8pm, Misfit Molly dancers, all welcome WEST ACRE: Westacre Theatre: Wednesday, 2pm, The Garden Gate is Open, Julia Stafford Allen gives an illustrated talk on garden visiting, a short history on how it has evolved through the centuries from the Royal Tudor Palaces, to the foundation of the National Garden Scheme in 1927; Julia will explain how the Scheme came to be established, and how it has developed over the years raising money for nursing charities; the talk will end with slides of gardens which will be opening in 2018, tea and cakes in the foyer, tickets £10.

entertainment LYNN: Corn Exchange: Friday, 7.30pm, The Rocket Man, a tribute to Sir Elton John, £24.50, concessions £23.50; Saturday, 7.30pm, Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis, £26.50; Tuesday, 8pm, Some People vs Reginald D Hunter, comedy, £24.50; Wednesday, 8pm (doors open 7pm), Comedy Club (18+), £10, unallocated seating; Thursday, Bringing on Back the 60s starring New Amen Corner, £21.50. * allow extra time for parking while the Mart is in town. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Saturday, 7.30pm, Rock and Roll Revolution, The Bluejays tribute to the rock and roll era, £23, restricted view £20: Tuesday, 7.30, film Victoria and Abdul (12A), historical drama, club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessions £5.50.

Walks & tours

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, six miles, Brancaster and Barrow Common, led by Jane, 01553 631600, meet at Brancaster Church;

Sunday, no walk o ffered at time of going to press - check website. Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Wiveton and Blakeney, led by Sue and Mick, 01328 830886, meet at Wiveton Downs;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, short and leisurely 3.6 miles, South Wootton and Reffley, led by Jane, 01553 631600, meet at South Wootton Village Hall: Thursday, 10am. five miles, Gaywood, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829, meet at Gaywood Library

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham Mill, meet at Snettisham village hall, three miles, grade three walk; Monday, 10.30am, Holme, White Horse pub, 3.2 miles, grade three walk along Holme dunes via path and beach; Wednesday, 10.30am, Hunstanton, meet at the lighthouse for an easy beginners’ walk along the clifftop, flat even surfaces, mostly grass, suitable for the less able-bodied; Wednesday, 2pm, Downham Methodist Church, grade two walk, lanes, tracks and riverbank; Thursday, 10am, Beachamwell village hall, grade three walk, road, track, paths, some stiles;

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Friday and Wednesday, meet at Downham Library.

OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall: Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am-1pm and 2-3.30pm, join one of the garden stewards on a walk through the grounds to see the snowdrops and aconites carpeting the park and woodland; or just take a stroll on your own. WELLS: Beach cafe: Wednesday, 10am, Wednesday walkies for dog owners.