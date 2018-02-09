What’s On Listings - Feb 9-15

exhibitions

LYNN: Custom House: Until February 28, Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am-3.30pm, Sundays, noon -3.30pm, New to Norfolk photography display of work by Simon Bratt showcasing his first year living in Norfolk.

Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Last two days, 10am-4pm, exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Ali Atrissi, a Lebanese artist with an international reputation. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available; Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. WEST ACRE: West Acre Theatre: Until March 11 in the foyer gallery during performance hours, work by Andy Williams, a local upcoming artist working in a variety of media. family

LYNN: Tuesday Market Place:

Wednesday, noon, King’s Lynn Mart official opening ceremony, runs until February 24. Vancouver Quarter: Saturday, 10am-3pm, special workshop celebrating Valentines Day; children will have the opportunity to make something special for a loved one ahead of the big day, free drop-in session. Lynn Town Hall: Monday until February 18, 10am – 4.30pm, Cambridge Science Centre returns with its Cosmos Roadshow, free hands-on exhibits, shows and activities all about the mind and human body, for all the family to enjoy, free admission. King’s Centre, Wellesley Street: Friday, 6-7.30pm, messy church session with games, activities and hot food for £1.50. Lynn library: Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, new event including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10am-noon, knit and knatter; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, history discussion group: Thursday, 10am-noon, local history club, a chance to use the library’s resources. Gaywood library: Friday, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, favourite characters storytime with staff from the Vancouver Children’s Centre, suitable for children up to seven years but open to all, children must be accompanied by an adult; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Wednesday, 10am-11.30am, Microbit Jam, explore the world of Microbits, learn how to code a micro-computer and reate your own games, suitable for children nine to 12 years, booking essential on 01553 768498: Wednesday, noon to 2pm, arthritis support group, all welcome, just drop in: Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Friday, 10am-noon, big garden weed, help tidy up the library garden, tea and cake supplied; Monday, 10.30am-noon, Microbit Jam, explore the world of Microbits, learn how to code a micro-computer and reate your own games, suitable for children nine to 12 years, booking essential on 01485 540181; Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm, crime book club, new members welcome; Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Highway Rat storytime, listen to Julia Donaldson’s story and join in colouring and crafts, free but booking essential on 01485 540181; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter.DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Monday, 2-2.30pm, Microbit Jam, explore the world of Microbits, learn how to code a micro-computer and reate your own games, suitable for children nine to 12 years, booking essential on 01366 383073; Thursdays, 10-10.30am,holiday storytime, children must be accompanied by an adult; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM:Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Monday until February 17, half term book sale, grab a bargain; Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games and cards, refreshments provided. Wednesdays, 3-5pm, job help sessions, 30-minute session with staff on-hand to help, booking is essential on 01485 532280; Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, knit and natter. Thursday, 1.30-3pm, Microbit Jam, explore the world of Microbits, learn how to code a micro-computer and reate your own games, suitable for children nine to 12 years, booking essential on 01553 768498: STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, a chance to see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions from 10.30am until 4.30pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WELLS: Beach Cafe: Tuesday and Thuursday, 10am-4pm, natural treasure craft workshop; half-term family fun with a scavenger hunt along the beach and through the pinewoods, looking for ‘natural treasures’: then get crafty turning your finds into something special to take home. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2. Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe and light lunches; Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free. WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall: Mondays 7-8.30pm, Sivananda Yoga classes, £5 per session, mats and props provided, no need to book, no experience needed. WEST WINCH: Primary School: Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch Messy Church, stories, songs, crafts and tea, chilldren must be accompanied by an adult. fundraising

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall: Saturday, 7.30pm, bingo for hall funds. CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751

DENVER: Village Hall:

Saturday, 8pm til late, Valentine’s disco in aid of hall funds, featuring JR Roadshow presented by John Redcar, bar and raffle, tickets £5 each from Denver Post Office or Tom on 01366 384839. EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms: Thursday, 8pm, quiz night in aid of the Humane Society animal charity. FINCHAM: St Martin’s Church:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, coffee morning, in aid of church funds.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HILLINGTON: Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House: Tuesday, eyes down 7.30pm, bingo in aid of Tapping House, refreshments. METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo. NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Thursday, 7.15pm bingo in aid of Tilney village school. WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 8pm, bingo, non members to pay £1.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Dukes Head Hotel ballroom: Friday, 10am, University of Third Age annual meeting, refreshments, entertainment. True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum: Thursday, 1-2pm, Jeff Hoyle assesses Thomas Paine’s legacy, no fee but donations welcome. Conservative Club, Gayton

Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association. Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group. DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Thursday, 2-4pm, Downham Silver Threads Club. Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmunds Hall: Saturday, 11am-1pm, CALM support group for dementia sufferers and carers, LAKESEND: Village Hall: Monday, 1-3.30pm, Lakesend Happy Circle Club. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus. TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall: Thursdays, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Tuesday, 7.10-9.10pm, King’s Lynn Photpography Group meeting. entertainment

LYNN: Corn Exchange: Friday, 7.30pm, Some Guys Have All The Luck, celebrating the career of Rod Stewart, £23; Sunday, Joe Brown live, £33. concessions £31; Tuesday. 2.30pm, Cirque Du Hilarious Magical Mischief Tour, £14, children £12, family £36 and £48. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Friday, 7.30pm, Opera Boys, from opera to pop, £21.50, restricted view £19.50; Saturday, 7.30pm, Raymond Froggatt. £20, concessions £18.50, restricted view £17; Wednesday, 7pm, Twelfth Night live from RSC, £15, concessions £12.50.

Walks & tours

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, 6.5 miles, River Nar, led by Derek, 01553 635013: Sunday, 10am, 10.5 miles, Shernborne and Icknield Way, led by Cliff, 01485 541115; Tuesday, 10am, six miles, Wells lanes and shore, led by Bill, 01328 711937; Wednesday, 1.30pm, 3.8 miles, Castle Rising Road, led by John, 01553 631458;

Thursday, 10am, five miles, Lynn town walk, led by Jan and Deri, 01553 840651.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768. Monday, 10.30am, 2.8 miles/grade three walk, Castle Acre; Tuesday, 2.30pm, walk and talk, leisurely up to two miles, Hunstanton library; Wednesday, 10.30am, beginners walk, Sandringham Visitor Centre. Wednesday, 2pm, grade 2 walk, Downham playing field; Thursday, 10am, grade two walk from Wimbotsham Chequers; Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham library, leisurely walk;

LEXHAM: Lexham Estate: Sunday, 11am-4pm, snowdrop walks, in aid of rural churches, St Andrews, East Lexham and All Saints, Litcham, adults £6, children under 16 free, dogs on leads, home-made refreshments, plants for sale.

RYSTON: Ryston Hall: Sunday, 11am-4pm, snowdrop walks, adults £4, under 16s free, refreshments, proceeds to Ryston Church. TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham library.