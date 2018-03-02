What’s On Listings March 2-8

exhibitions

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Until March 10, daily 10am-4pm (closed Sundays) A Chattering Melange by Tony Bellars; his third exhibition at Greyfriars with a mixture of subjects displayed thematically, quirky humour and colourful pallet. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available;

Open until March 25, Stories of King’s Lynn Mart, as told from the borough archives. Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Until March 27 in the cafe, an exhibition of wildlife photographs, Norfolk and Beyond, by acclaimed photographer, film-maker and author David Tipling who lives at Holt. WEST ACRE: West Acre Theatre: Until March 11 in the foyer gallery during performance hours, work by Andy Williams, a local upcoming artist working in a variety of media.

family

LYNN: Knights Hill, Grimston Road: Until March 4, Friday 5pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm and 5pm, Sunday 2pm, Circus Mondao, traditional circus acts in the Big Top. Norfolk Arena, Saddlebow Road: Saturday, 5.30pm, stock car racing. Lynn library: Friday, 10.30-11.30am, read and rabbit, fun book club;

Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, new event including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; and a chance to examine and find out more about historic Norfolk broadsides to celebrate the BBC Civilisations festival, free, no need to book. Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Thursday, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, tune into words, monthly get-together for those who enjoy listening to words, stories, poems etc, refreshments provided.

Gaywood library: Friday, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, meet new friends over a cup of tea; ; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Tuesday, 1-3pm, support group for carers led by the Alzheimer’s Society; Wednesday, 10.30am-noon.colour yourself calm; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Wednesday, 1.30pm-3pm, knit and natter; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa; Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm. knit and natter. OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall: Saturday, 11am-4pm, call in and see the conservation team carrying out work in the show rooms at the hall in readiness for the summer season. STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, a chance to see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions from 10.30am until 4.30pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2; Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe, cake and hot drink £1.50, light lunches £2.50; Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all welcome. WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall: Mondays 7-8.30pm, Sivananda Yoga classes, £5 per session.

fundraising

LYNN: Gaywood Curch Rooms, Gayton Road: Saturday, from 10am, coffee morning with charity stalls and raffle,.admission free, all welcome, all proceeds to the running costs of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Church at Gaywood. St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751

FINCHAM: Memorial Hall: Friday, 7.30pm, quiz, teams of up to six, £2 per person, please bring your own refreshments. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

MIDDLETON: Village Hall: Sunday, 8.30am for 9am start, indoor-outdoor car boot sale, 07879 243253. NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall: Friday, 7.30pm, quiz night in aid of Norfolk Citizens Advice, teams up to six people, £4 per person, 01553 761890. STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall: Saturday, 7pm for 7.30pm, quiz night and hog roast supper, teams of four to eight people, bar with beer, wine, cider and soft drinks, tickets £10 each, 01553 828935, all proceeds to Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled; Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership funds for town events; Saturday, 9am-noon, coffee morning and a selelction of stalls in aid of Save the Children. TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Marriotts Warehouse, South Quay: Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences meeting and a talk by author Christopher James on Becoming Watson. Trues Yard Museum: Thursday, 1-2pm, True’s Talks – East Anglian Railway Architecture by Tony Kirby; this event is free but numbers are limited so booking is essential.

Thoresby College: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm, bible talks, last for about an hour, free admission. St Augustine’s Centre, Columbia Way: Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Cancer Support Group, for aanyone, including carers, affected by cancer. Gaywood Church Rooms: Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre: Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available. 12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome, 07704 161890.

Masonic Centre, Hamburg Way:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group, hosting a talk on East Anglian Air Ambulance, all friends and family welcome, 01553 691846.

DOWNHAM: Conservative Club: Monday, 7.30pm, Downham Royal Air Forces Association meeting. Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704. STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805. SWAFFHAM: Pedlar Suite, George Hotel: Thursday, 7.30pm, Women and Words

Swaffham-based writing group, Iceni Rural Writers, is celebrating

International Women’s Day by hosting an evening’s readings of poetry

and prose; joining them will be award winning local poet Heidi

Williamson, who will read from her collections ‘Electric Shadow’ and

‘The Print Museum’. this event is supported by Swaffham Town Council.

tickets are £5 each and are available from Ceres Bookshop, Swaffham or by telephoning 01366 328536 or on the door. TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursdays, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers. WEST WINCH: William Burt Sociaal Club: Monday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Camera Club competition evening for the British Wildllife Cup and the Catleugh Bowl.entertainment

LYNN: Corn Exchange: Saturday, 7.30pm, The Elvis Years, the story of the king of rock and roll, £23, concessions £22; Sunday, 7.30pm, Verdi’s La Traviata, an Ellen Kent Production with Opera and Ballet International, £37.50 and £33.50, concessions £2 discount, groups one in ten go in free; Tuesday, 7pm, local event, Schools Make Music, organised by Lynn Trinity Rotary Club and featuring schools across West Norfolk, £5; Thursday, 7.30pm, Smokie, chart-topping band onstage, £29.50. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Saturday, 7.30pm, The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience, tribute show with a live 12-piece showband, £25, £23., restricted view £19; Tuesday, 7.30pm, film The Glass Castle (12A)< club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessisons £5.50.

Walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, 3.5 or seven miles choice, Gressenhall/Beetley, led by Myra, 07875 632732, meet at Beetley Methodist Church:

Sunday, 10am, nine miles, Grimston Carr and Grimston Heath, led by Sue and Mike, 01553 679277, meet at Low Road;

Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Brancaster and Barrow Common, led by Jane, 01553 631600, meet at Brancaster Church;

Thursday, 10am. five miles, around Sandringham, led by Jan and Deri, 01553 840651, meet at visitor centre.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Hunstanton Community Centre, three miles, grade three walk along streets, field tracks; Monday, 10.30am, Little Massingham, 3.5 miles grade three walk, country lanes, tracks and fields, meet at the parish church; Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, Lynn, starter walk for the less physically able, refreshments available, suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs, meet at main entrance opposite library; Wednesday, 2pm, Downham Leisure Centre, grade three walk, lanes, tracks and footpaths; Thursday, 10am, Marham Fen, grade two, paths, track and woods, meet at Collins Lane, Marham Road;

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

WELLS: Beach cafe: Tuesday, 10am, walking women, walks last around one-and-a-half hours. Dogs (on leads) welcome.