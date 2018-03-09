What’s On Listings - March 9-5

exhibitions

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space, St James Street: Last two days, daily 10am-4pm, A Chattering Melange by Tony Bellars; his third exhibition at Greyfriars with a mixture of subjects displayed thematically, quirky humour and colourful pallet. Groundwork Gallery, Purfleet Street: Tomorrow until June 2, TrashArt, exhibition of sculpture and assemblages by Jan Eric Visser; based in Rotterdam, Visser sees the value and potential beauty in the waste from his household and all the paper and card, plastic packaging and local newsprint which comes in through the front door, becomes transformed in his studio into sculptural forms; Upstairs gallery at GroundWork includes works about waste, landfill, plastics by Henry/Bragg and Gina Glover, and lots of jewellery. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available;

Open until March 25, Stories of King’s Lynn Mart, as told from the borough archives. Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Until March 27 in the cafe, an exhibition of wildlife photographs, Norfolk and Beyond, by acclaimed photographer, film-maker and author David Tipling who lives at Holt. WEST ACRE: West Acre Theatre: Until March 11 in the foyer gallery during performance hours, work by Andy Williams, a local upcoming artist working in a variety of media.

family

LYNN: Norfolk Arena: Saturday, 5.30pm, stockcar racing. King’s Centre, Wellesley Street: Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy Church fun, games, activities and hot food for £1.50. Lynn library: Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, history discussion group; Thursday, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10am-noon, local history club, a change to use the library’s wide range of resources.

Gaywood library: Friday, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, meet new friends over a cup of tea, small donation; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Friday, 10am-noon, the big garden weed, help to tidy up the library garden, tea and cake supplied; Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm (note new time), crime book club, new members welcome; Wednesday, 10.30am-noon.colour yourself calm; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Monday, 2-3.30pm, men’s shed open meeting, all welcome, find out open the new sessions, refreshments available; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa and also a look at historic Norfolk broadsides and their themes; Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Monday, 2.30pm, book club; Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Tuesday, 2.30pm, walk and talk group, a short and leisurely walk round the town and refreshments in the library afterwards. OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall: Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm, call in and see the conservation team carrying out work in the show rooms at the hall. STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions 10.30am until 4.30pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2; Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all welcome. WEST WINCH: Primary School: Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch Messy Church, stories, songs, crafts and tea, children must be accompanied by an adult.

fundraising

LYNN: Knights Hill Barn: Friday, eyes down 7.30pm, bingo night in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance, 01485 600868. St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds

DENVER: Village Hall: Friday, 7.30pm start, fun race night for all ages, admission £7 which includes fish and chips, bring your own drinks, informstion on 01366 383862. EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms: Thursday, 8pm, quiz night in aid of the Secret World Animal Sanctuary in Somerset. HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo. NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday 6.30 for 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo in aid of 3 rd Marshland Scouts. WATLINGTON: Village Hall: Saturday, 2.30-5.30pm, pre-Mothers’ Day pamper and craft afternoon in aid of Cats Protection, offering facials, make-up, nails, colour consultations, demonstration by Tropic, lots of home-made crafts products, raffle, tea and cake, free admission. WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, meetings & talks

LYNN: Dukes Head Ballroom: Friday, 10am-noon, King’s Lynn U3A monthly meeting, speaker Father Peter Rollings, new members welcome, 01553 841596. Lynn Museum: Wednesday, 2.30pm, talk by Adrian Parker, chairman of Friends of St Nicholas, on the subject Doorways of Lynn, looking at the design and stories of windows, especially from 1670-1870, that have survived around the town and what changes in wealth and status they represented, free admission. Trues Yard Fisherfolk Museum: Thursday, 1-2pm, talk by Neil Batcock on Churches of the Norfolk Marshland, free admission but booking is essential. Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group meeting. DOWNHAM: Town Hall: Thursday, 2-4pm, Downham Silver Threads Club meeting. Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmunds Church Hall, Church Street: Saturday, 11am-1pm, CALM, support group for carers and those with dementia, refreshments available. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall: Thursdays, 8pm, Misfits Molly Dancers, all welcome. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Tuesday, 7.10-9.10pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group, all welcome.

entertainment

LYNN: Corn Exchange: Friday, 7.30pm, Let’s Hang On, a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, £25.50, groups of ten one gets in free; Saturday, 7.30pm, Wannabe, recreating the era of the Spice Girls and girl power, £21; Sunday, 7.30pm, The South, featuring members of the original pop sensation The Beautiful South, £26.50; Thursday, 7.30pm, ELO Experience, tribute concert, £24.50. King’s Lynn Arts Centre: Friday, 6pm, So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs (five years-plus), starring Dr Ben Garrod, taking the audience on an exciting pre-historic adventure through the deadliest predators that ever ruled the planet, £15.50, concessions £12.50, family ticket (four) £48. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Tuesday, 7.30pm, film Everything, Everything (12A), club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessions £5.50: Wednesday, 2pm, Moonlight Serenade Orchestra with the Andrews Sisters UK, celebration of the original 1940s harmony group, £16.50. WEST ACRE: Westacre Theatre: Friday and Saturday (also March 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31), Lilies of the Land, portrait of four women who sign up for the Women’s Land Army in WW1, £16 (under 21s £12); Wednesday, 2pm, rescheduled date, Julie Stafford Allen talking about garden visiting, the National Gardens Scheme and gardens due to open for 2018, £10 including tea and cakes.

walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, six miles, Nar and Marham Fen, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;

Sunday, 10am, 10.3 miles, Great Ouse and Nar Valley Way, led by Robert, 01328 700842;

Tuesday, 10am, brisk six miles, Hillington, led by Helen, 01485 600153;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, 3.5 miles around Wimbotsham, led by Hazel and John, 01366 385772; Thursday, 10am.five miles, Snettisham and Park Farm, led by Joy, 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768. Friday, Leziate Village Hall, three miles, grade three walk; Monday, Grimston Low Road, grade three walk; Tuesday, Hunstanton library, grade one or two, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles; Wednesday, 10.30am, Sandringham Vissitor Centre, beginners walk. Wednesday, 2pm, Downham Library, grade two walk; Thursday, 10am, Oxborough, grade three walk;

Thursday, Dersingham library, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles; TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.