What’s On - March 16-22

exhibitions

LYNN:Groundwork Gallery, Purfleet Street: Until June 2, TrashArt, exhibition of sculpture and assemblages by Jan Eric Visser; based in Rotterdam, Visser sees the value and potential beauty in the waste from his household and all the paper and card, plastic packaging and local newsprint which comes in through the front door, becomes transformed in his studio into sculptural forms; Upstairs gallery at GroundWork includes works about waste, landfill, plastics by Henry/Bragg and Gina Glover, and lots of jewellery. Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concs, £1.95 child, £9.80 family; guided tours available;

Open until March 25, Stories of King’s Lynn Mart, as told from the borough archives. Lynn Museum:

Until June 2018 (closed Sunday, Monnday, Tuesday), Shoes! Using shoes from museum collections, this special exhibition explores changes in footwear from the 13th century to the present day;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Until March 27 in the cafe, an exhibition of wildlife photographs, Norfolk and Beyond, by acclaimed photographer, film-maker and author David Tipling who lives at Holt. family

LYNN: Norfolk Arena: Saturday, 9.30am, drifting sessions. Lynn library: Fridays, 2-5pm, job help sessions, booking essential; Saturdays, 2-4pm, games time, including Trivial Pursuit, Mexican Train and Dobble; Saturdays, 11am-noon, just a cuppa: Mondays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, just a cuppa; Tuesday, 10.30-noon, colour yourself calm; Tuesday, 10am-noon, knit and natter; Wednesday, 10-noon, Scrabble Club; Thursday, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Gaywood library: Fridays, 2-4pm, colouring in good company; Saturdays, 10am-noon, chess club, chess sets provided or bring your own; Mondays, 10am-noon, Scrabble group; Mondays, 10am-noon, just a cuppa, meet new friends over a cup of tea, small donation; Tuesdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Wednesday, noon-2pm, arthritis care support group, drop-in session for those with arthritis, also for their carers/partners. Thursday, from 7pm, Fenland Computer Club. DERSINGHAM: Dersingham library: Mondays, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club, all welcome; Monday, 5.45-6.45pm (note new time), crime book club, new members welcome; Wednesdays, 2-3pm, just a cuppa, enjoy a chat over a cup of tea; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursday, 10.30-noon, knit and natter, all abilities welcome. DOCKING: Ripper Hall: Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market, cafe open. DOWNHAM: Downham library: Fridays, 10am-noon, brew and banter, suggested donation of 50p; Saturday, 2.30-3.30pm, murder mystery event, written by Ann Cleeves and set in Northumberland, £5 per person including refreshments, must book on 01366 383073; Monday, 1.30-2.30pm, The History of Castle Acre Priory, a talk by Julie Enefer and Jo Murfitt of English Heritage, £3 per person payable on booking on 01366 383073, refreshments included; Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, knit and natter; Thursdays, 10-10.30am, baby bounce and rhyme; Thursdays, 1.30-3.30pm, active minds, puzzles, board games and colouring.FAKENHAM: Fakenham racecourse: Friday, horse racing, Totepool Silver Cup meeting, first race 2pm. Fakenham library: Mondays, 2.30-3.30pm, computer help sessions, book a place for help with your computer and using the internet; Thursday, 2-3pm, Thursday Club, get together for a cuppa and a chat. FLITCHAM: Community Centre: Fridays, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning, £1.50. HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton library: Fridays, 10.30-11.30am, just a cuppa, meet friends over a cup of tea: Fridays, 2-3pm, the Library Lads, card and board games or just a chat. Saturdays, 10.30am-12.30pm, new Chess Club; Monday, 10.30am-noon, colour yourself calm; Mondays, 2-2.30pm, baby bounce and rhyme; Monday, 2.30pm, book club; Tuesdays, 2-3pm, board games sessions: Wednesdays, job help sessions, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280. Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, sci-fi and fantasy book club, a new club, this time discussing The Martian by Andy Weir. OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall: Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm, watch the conservation team at work in the house showrooms preparing for the summer season, free. STOW BARDOLPH: Church Farm: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until May, lambing live, see the newborns and maybe a chance to feed them, sessions 10.30am until 4.30pm, also other animals to meet. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham library: Friday, 10.15-10.45am, bounce and rhyme session for pre-school children and parents/carers, free. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Fridays, 10am-noon, Wereham Tots parent and toddler support group, £2; Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators/supporters free, all welcome.

fundraising

LYNN: Gaywood St Faith’s Church: Saturday, 2-4pm, spring fair with stalls, raffle, games, entertainment and a children’s bonnet competition, in aid of church funds, all welcome. HEACHAM: Old Friends’ Hall, Sunnyside: Saturday, 7.30pm, beetle drive in aid of Heacham Twinning Association, admission £2.50 per person payable at the door, raffle, please bring your own refreshments and snacks.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 110.30am-1pm, pop-up cafe, homemade cake and hot drink £1.50, light lunches £2.50; Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500798. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 8pm, bingo.

meetings & talks

LYNN: Town Hall:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, times varying, King’s Lynn Fiction Festival with a selection of authors, tickets £8.50 per event or £37.50 for a weekend pass. Trues Yard Fisherfolk Museum: Thursday, 1-2pm, Buoys, Baths and Business: talk on the history and buildings of the Common Staithe by Jonathan Kewley (Historic England) is the final lecture in the 15th series of True’s Talks. This event is free, however, numbers are limited so booking is essential.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ferry Lane Social Club: Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group, beginners welcome, tuition available. 12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, all ages welcome.07704 161890.

DOWNHAM:Town Hall: Thursday, 2-4pm, Downham Silver Threads Club meeting; Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Hunstanton Civic Society talk by Andrew Jamieson about his father Major David Jamieson VC - his life and heroism, admission £1 for members, £3 for non-members, includes refreshments. NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.15pm, South Woootton Women’s Institute meeting and flower demonstration by June Wagg, all welcome, visitors £3. ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall: Wednesdays, 7-9pm, St Germans Bowls Club carpet bowls, £2 per session, all welcome, first three sessions free for newcomers. STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall: Thursdays, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers, all welcome. WEREHAM: Village Hall: Tuesdays, 2-4pm, short mat bowls, £2 per player, spectators and supporters free. WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre: Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting with three members talking about a theme and subject of their choice. entertainment

LYNN: St John’s Church Lounge: Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Organ Club’s electronic organ and keyboard concert with Chris Powell, from Derbyshire, playing popular and light music for all tastes, light refreshments, tickets £6.50, 01553 774664/671285. Lynn Arts Centre: Thursday to Saturday (March 24), nightly 7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, King’s Lynn Players present The Secret Garden, an adaption of the classic children’s novel by Frances Hodgsson Burnett, tickets £10, family ticket for four, £35. Corn Exchange: Friday, 7.30pm, Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock, comedy favourite, £29, concesions £26.50; Saturday, 7.30pm, Jackson Live in Concert, starring Who’s Band from the USA, £27; Wednesday, 8pm (doors open 7pm), Comedy Club (18-plus), unallocated seating, £10; Thursdsy, 7.30pm, Seven Drunken Nights, music by the Irish group the Dubliners, £22.50, concessions £21.50. HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre: Saturday, 7.30pm, Roy Orbison Tribute Show, £21, restricted view £19; Tuesday, 7.30pm, film Hampstead (12A), club members £3.50, non-members £6.50, non-member concessions £5.50; Thursday, 7.30pm, The Manfreds with original front man Paul Jones, £24. WATLINGTON: Social and Sport Club, 7.30pm, Watlington Jazz Club plus Tom Melvin with the vocals, £5 on the door, sitters-in welcome by invitation.

walks & tours

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, 6.5 miles, Snettisham RSPB reserve and coastal path, meet at the car park off Beach Road, led by Cliff, 01485 541115;

Sunday, 10am, 13.5 miles, coast and common walk meeting at St Edmund’s Church, Cliff Parade, led by Gerald, 01485 570755;

Tuesday, 10am, brisk seven miles, Ringstead Downs, meet at St Mary’s Church, Old Hunstanton, led by Gerald, 01485 570755;

Thursday, 10am. five miles, Syderstone Common, meet at Syderstone Parish Church, led by Angela and Dennis, 01485 752458.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768. Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham beach (north), three miles, grade two walk into the nature reserve and along the shore, refreshments; Monday, 10.30am, Roydon Common. Grimston Warren, grade three walk footpaths through heather heathland, some stiles but they can be avoided; Monday, 10.30am, East Rudham, grade three walk, tracks, fields and village road, refreshments; Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Corn Exchange, starter walk, leisurely pace for beginners and for the less physically able, suitable for wheel and pushchairs, some historial information will be available en route, refreshments also available: Wednesday, 2pm, Downham plaaying field, grade two walk, footpaths, lanes and tracks; Thursday, 10am, Hilgay, meet at corner of East End Road and Bridge Street, grade three walk, followed by coffee and cake in the village hall.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

WELLS: Beach cafe: Wednesday, 10am, Wednesday walkies for dog owners.