Win tickets for a night full of sixties classics at King’s Lynn show

Three Lynn News readers could be in with a chance of winning the hottest tickets in town to next month’s Bringing Back the 60’s show at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Winners of the three sets of tickets will have the chance to enjoy the fast-paced show next month – a must for lovers of 60’s music – thanks to the team at Stage Right Promotions.

Promoter Billy McGregor said: “Whether you come to this show to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself, this show is a must for you.

“This is a show full of timeless classics performed with the most authentic 60’s sound accompanied by all the visual effects to compliment a performance never to be forgotten. Bringing on Back the 60s will keep sixties music alive for many generations to come.”

The show is also bringing the talents of New Amen Corner to Lynn, and will feature special guest appearances from 60’s Icon Mike d’Abo and multi award winning Nancy Ann Lee, “little Miss Sixties”.

Mr McGregor said: “The New Amen Corner are one of the hardest working and most highly respected acts on the sixties circuit here in the UK and around

Europe, with multiple British sixties tours under their belt.

“The master-revivalists enjoy an unparalleled reputation that has grown through backing some of the biggest names of the sixties, such as Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more. But also from the energy and authenticity of their own shows.

“With keen attention to detail, New Amen Corner provides the ultimate journey through the decade that defined pop music.”

In 1966, Mike d’Abo was the only one man who could fill Paul Jones’ shoes as front man for Manfred Mann. Already attracting attention with his group, A Band Of Angels, Mike was thrust into a wider limelight with the Manfreds and the well-oiled hit machine kept rolling on.

Just Like A Woman, Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James and Mighty Quinn were just three of the string of hits with the ‘new boy’ in the line-up.

And, like his predecessor, Mike’s career after the disbanding of the Manfreds in 1969 lost none of its momentum.

He had already proved his impressive skill as a songwriter by composing Build Me Up Buttercup for The Foundations and Handbags and Gladrags, a massive hit for Chris Farlowe.

The show is at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Thursday, March 1, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21.50 and are available from the box office on 01553 764864.

Want to win tickets to the show? Answer this question: Which song did Mike d’Abo write for Chris Farlowe, which was also covered by Rod Stewart and The Stereophonics?

Send your answers in to Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JN, or email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with “Bringing Back the 60’s” in the subject line, and a phone number.

All entries must be received by 12pm on February 26 to be eligible to win. Winners will be contacted by The Lynn News and will be able to pick up their tickets from the box office.