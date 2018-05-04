Win tickets for Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton at Thetford Forest

Joining a packed line-up for this year’s Forest Live concerts at Thetford, fans of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott can now win tickets to see them perform live at Thetford.

Organised by the Forestry Commission, the summer concert series also has the likes of Kasabian and The Script on the line-up for this June and July.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s latest album, Crooked Calypso, charted at number two, making it their highest release as a duo following on from two further top five albums in What Have We Become and Wisdom, Laughter and Lines.

Paul Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first appeared in the early 80s as front man of indie poppers, The Housemartins.

The band are best known for their third single, Happy Hour, and their number one acapella Isley Bros cover, Caravan of Love. In 1988, Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums.

Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10 and Don’t Marry Her.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will be appearing at Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk, on Saturday, June 9. They will be joined onstage by special guest Billy Bragg.

For tickets, call the box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music

