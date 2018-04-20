Win tickets for Magic of Motown

The Magic of Motown is bringing a breathtaking concert spectacular to Peterborough this June, and now three lucky readers could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Celebrating the sound of a generation at some of the most iconic venues across the country, the Magic of Motown will be at Burghley House on Saturday, June 9.

Last Summer saw the Magic of Motown – Under the Stars wow a 5000-strong crowd at Rochester Castle and similar numbers were left dancing in the aisles at Chepstow Castle, Leeds Millennium Square and London’s O2.

Now seen by over a million people, it’s no surprise that The Magic of Motown is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

The timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many more.

Tickets available online from www.livepromotionsconcerts.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets to the concert, just answer the following question: How many Motown fans made up the crowd at Rochester Castle?

Send answers on a postcard marked Magic of Motown Competition, with your full name, phone number and address, to Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JN.

Or email answers to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with Magic of Motown competition in the subject line.

All entries must be received by midday on May 4 to be eligible. Standard Iliffe Publishing terms and conditions apply.