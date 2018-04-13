Win tickets to see superstar Lionel Richie

Fans will be Dancing on the Ceiling at the news that they could be in with a chance of winning tickets to see international superstar Lionel Richie play Holkham Hall this summer.

Making his long-awaited return to the UK, the crooner will be visiting iconic venues across the country as part of is summer tour and is due to play Holkham on Sunday, June 24.

The date is part of an exclusive UK summer tour which will be visiting iconic venues across the country where Lionel will be joined by very special guest Shane Filan.

These will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2.

Lionel said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

The singer will be bringing the party atmosphere when he performs hits spanning decades from his much-loved repertoire all the way from the Commodores to the present day. Fans will be in their element with timeless classics such as Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Hello and All Night Long.

This summer’s open-air concert will be set against the spectacular backdrop of the Palladian-style hall and fans will be able to enjoy their picnics in the South Park, or have the bespoke Hospitality Package for an evening of pure entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now with three tiers available, they cost £75 for the main arena, £125 for the limited reserved seating at the front of the stage, or £275 + VAT for the Official Hospitality Package Experience.

Full details of the tour, confirmed venues and tickets are available from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/lionelrichie

There are no tickets available from the Holkham Estate.

There are two pairs of tickets up for grabs for the show, enter by answering the following question: Which special guest will be appearing alongside Lionel Richie at Holkham Hall?

Send answers on a postcard marked Lionel Richie competition, with your name, phone number and address to Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE301JN.

Or email answers to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with Lionel Richie Competition as the subject, and include your name, phone number and address.

All entries must be received by midday on April 27, standard Iliffe Publishing terms and conditions apply.