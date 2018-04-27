Win tickets to The Script in forest

Fans of The Script can win tickets to see Dublin’s finest perform at Thetford Forest this June as part of the Forestry Commission’s summer concert series.

The band join an already packed line-up featuring the likes of Kasabian and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott on the line-up for this June and July.

The Script’s 2017 release, Freedom Child, topped the UK Official Albums Chart and scored the band their fourth UK number one album.

Lead single Rain picked up phenomenal radio airplay and the video has been viewed over 30 million times.

This success follows earlier outings with albums such as The Script, Science and Faith and No Sound Without Silence.

The group are well-known for anthemic pop/rock singles including We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall Of Fame featuring Will.i.am and Superheroes.

The Irish three-piece are also one of the biggest live acts, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows.

As part of Forest Live, The Script will be appearing at Thetford Forest, on Thursday, June 7. For tickets, call the box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music

