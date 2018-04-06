Win tickets to Truckfest!

Truckfest the thrilling family show, returns to the East of England Showground on Sunday, May 6 and bank holiday Monday, May 7, and we’ve teamed up with the organisers Live Promotions to give three lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket to the event.

Last year’s event saw over 2,000 trucks pulling up at the grounds, with top truck manufacturers and even some celebrity guests.

In addition to the thousands of impressive haulage vehicles on show, this year there will a host of other four and two-wheeled attractions including the Ghostbusters star car, giant car-crushing American monster trucks and high-flying motorcycle stunts in the main arena.

In the Truckfest Plaza you can meet favourite TV and film characters such as Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Princess Poppy and Branch from Trolls, as well as Darth Vader, Chewbacca and a storm trooper from Star Wars.

There’s also the chance to ride in a monster truck featured with Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast Time.

Throughout the weekend the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be performing live, joining a monster music line-up.

Guest stars this year include the return of Ice Road Trucker ‘Todd Dewey’ and all the way from Australia ‘Yogi’ and ‘Steve’ from TV’s Outback Truckers.

This year there’s even some mini monster trucks for the children to drive.

With a fun fair and dozens of interesting trade stands, this really is the ultimate family day out.

Advance day tickets cost £17.50 for adults, £7.50 for children aged 5 to 15 years and £45 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

For further details and on the day prices, please visit www.truckfest.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this question: Which guest star will be appearing from Ice Road Truckers?

Fill in the coupon and send it to: Truckfest Competition, Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 1JN. The first three correct entries drawn will win. Entries must be received by first post on Friday, April 13.

Please include your full postal address, a daytime phone number and email address to be sure winners can be notified correctly.

