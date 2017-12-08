Win tickets to Westacre Theatre Christmas show in King’s Lynn

A revealing fable about a selfishly-unkind giant and how he is redeemed by a simple act of love makes a poignant tale.

Thoroughly enjoyed by generations of children since it was penned 130 years ago, The Selfish Giant has certainly stood the test of time and careful scrutiny.

Westacre Theatre, The Selfish Giant

Now in a new exclusive adaptation for Westacre Theatre using live-action puppets and music, the parable has lost none of its original meaning.

Our poor Giant is misled into believing that happiness is diluted when shared out but, as we all know, genuine happiness has to be shared. And everyone can learn life’s lessons about sharing.

The Selfish Giant yearns for peace and quiet in his gigantic garden full of green grass, lots of beautiful trees with chirping birds and plenty of colourful flowers.

There is a haunting quality to Oscar Wilde’s story of how a Giant builds a high towering wall to stop village children gathering there and to keep it for himself.

As the classic narrative unfolds on stage, so you will learn how the Selfish Giant’s heart melts as he discovers the power of love. This heart-warming seasonal feast will appeal to all the family.

Opening on Saturday, December 16, the Westacre Theatre Company production runs through until the end of the year, with performances after lunch (2pm), at teatime (4pm) and in the evening (7pm). Call the box office on 01760 755800.

Westacre Theatre are offering three family tickets as prizes. Each family ticket covers two adults plus up to two children with a face value of £40. These can be used for any one of the performances on Saturday, December 23 at either 2pm, or 4pm, or 7pm.

To win your tickets just answer this easy-peasy question:

Who was the original author of The Selfish Giant?

Answers on a postcard or sealed down envelope to The Selfish Giant competition, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JN. Please include a phone number on which you can be reached (or an email). Or email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with The Selfish Giant competition written in the subject line. Again, please include a phone number.

The competition closes next Thursday (December 14, at noon.