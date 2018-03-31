Wind in The Willows in Hunstanton

Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre is set to welcome a brand new adaptation of children’s classic The Wind In The Willows this April.

Coming to the stage on Sunday, April 15, the show has been created for this Easter tour by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions.

It promises a playful take on the classic tale, featuring a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and an anarchic sense of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family.

Scott Ritchie said: “We are delighted to be presenting this exciting production at the beautiful Princess Theatre. We are keen to bring our show to the wonderful people of Hunstanton.”

Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions have a proven track record for producing similar style, audience pleasing, theatrical presentations of the highest standard.

Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott, of KD Theatre Productions, said: “The Wind in the Willows has an everlasting appeal and is highly visual. We pride ourselves on creating work that is of the highest quality.” The terrific Mr Toad will be played by Paul Cleveland, who has been in musicals such as Cats and recently appeared as Paul in Absent Friends.

The Wind in the Willows is on at 3pm at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton, tickets are on sale now, available online at www.princesshunstanton.co.uk or call 01485 532252 to book.