Workshops for young actors start next week

Well-rounded, high self-esteem, effective communicator, and positive team-working skills.

Just some of the distinctive characteristics which we all welcome in younger people ready to take on opportunities in the wider world.

Westacre Theatre has an enviably long heritage of building strong foundations in young people.

Through its established ethos of engaging with audiences of all ages, the Theatre’s own dedicated drama practitioners (comprising talented actors and directors) encourage a nurturing environment in the fun and friendly youth drama workshops.

Westacre Theatre youth workshops run on Thursdays.

So, Thursday nights at Westacre Theatre buzz with enthusiastic young people - no previous experience is needed.

Conveniently located between Lynn and Swaffham, and offering huge benefits in terms of education as well as personal development, the summer season’s workshops will launch next Thursday (May 2).

With programmes suitable from seven- to 15-year-olds, the pre-planned tailor-made syllabus is age-related and each 90-minute session in the series covers a fresh drama technique.

Start times for the workshops follow on suitably from day-time education and the fees represent good value for money.

Chauffeuring grown-ups are welcome to wait with tea and coffee on offer.

For further information and to book places, visit www.westacretheatre.com or call 01760 755800.