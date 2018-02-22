World-class orchestra to open festival of arts in King’s Lynn

World-famous orchestras are set to open and close the 68th King’s Lynn Festival this July, book-ending a two week feast of music and arts.

The event, which was officially launched on Wednesday at The Bank House, will take place between July 15-28.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “Our musical director Ambrose Miller has put together an exciting and inspiring programme filled with world-class performers for this year’s King’s Lynn Festival.”

This year’s event will wow crowds as organisers revealed they will welcome the Hallé Orchestra and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, as well as the BBC Big Band to the stage.

Mrs Croose said: “We’ve got to keep moving onwards and upwards and this year we have these incredible world-famous orchestras opening and closing the event.

“We always close with an orchestra but this year we felt it was important to start the festival off by really getting some buzz going from the very first night.

“The Hallé Orchestra are very popular and I don’t believe the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra have ever been to Lynn before.”

Singer Claire Martin and guitarist Craig Ogden will be playing together and jazz singer Jacqui Dankworth will be giving a performance with BBC Big Band, the line-up even includes impersonator Alistair McGowan, whose career has taken a new direction as a pianist.

Mrs Croose said: “We’ve really got something for everyone this year, while the festival is built on a base of classical music we’ve also been able to include a lot of popular music such as jazz and folk performances by the likes of Eddi Reader.”

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be in for a treat when 2017 finalist Giovanni Pernice ends his 56-date national tour at the festival. Taking to the Corn Exchange stage with his dance spectacular featuring secen world-class dancers, Giovanni will also be holding a dance masterclass.

Mrs Croose said: ““We’ll also be visiting lots of different venues this year so both locals and visiters will get to see a bit more of the area.”

Festival performances will branch out across Lynn’s beautiful churches and there will even be a string quartet concert held at Westacre Theatre.

The festival will also include pop-up concerts, films and walks.

Mrs Croose said: “We continue to boost the appeal of Lynn as a historical and cultural destination. Three quarters of people attending the festival come from outside East Anglia and Lynn is well-known for the festival - that’s a huge compliment.

“This year we want to maintain the festival’s national standing while continuing to boost tourism and keep local businesses busy.”

Brochures featuring the full programme will be available in late March/early April.

Priority booking opens on April 3 and general booking on April 23.

Call the box office on 01553 764864 to book tickets for any of the events, or contact the festival office on 01553 767557.

Information about all of the events and booking details is available on the website, www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

Turn to the next page for full details on the huge range of events taking place between July 15-28 for the 68th King’s Lynn Festival.