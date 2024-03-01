Audiences will be able to immerse themselves in an array of music, talks, films and guided walks when King’s Lynn Festival returns this summer.

The team behind the festival, which is set to bring the town to life from July 14 to 27, has revealed some of the highlights of the programme.

Opening with the glorious brass sounds of Foden’s Band, events will then be brought to a close by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra players. Picture: Ben Wright

Meanwhile, the annual Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert will feature Alim Beisembayev, the Leeds International Piano Competition winner, playing in the historic Lynn Minster.

The festival’s tradition of presenting some of the best names in the classical music scene will continue with pianist Llyr Williams at Houghton Hall, coffee concerts in Lynn Town Hall with prize-winning young musicians, the annual Early Music Day at St Nicholas Chapel, and recitals at St George’s Guildhall include The Škampa Quartet and clarinettist Emma Johnson.

The annual Contemporary Consort performance will focus on the music of Sir James MacMillan, with the composer taking part in a Q&A with the festival’s artistic director Ambrose Miller.

Bollywood Brass Band

The festival exhibition, titled From Peace to Pop: British Art 1945–1980, in partnership with Goldmark Art, will explore the work of artists including Allen Jones, Eduardo Paolozzi and Peter Blake, the influence of American styles, as well as the remarkable developments of the post-war period.

These include the establishment of the Arts Council, the influence of the 1951 Festival of Britain, and the start of arts festivals in Edinburgh, Bath, Aldeburgh and Lynn.

A series of workshops, films and talks will be held in conjunction with the exhibition, offering further insight into the art of the period.

Fresh experiences will be introduced during 2024 as well as continuing some traditional elements of the festival.

Foden's Band

TOAST presents an evening of live poetry, Lucky Dog Picturehouse invites families to experience Action! The (not so silent) Silent Movie Show, and for adult audiences the centenary screening of one of the first real adventures to be captured on camera, The Epic of Everest, 1924.

A focus on Indian culture includes the immersive Bollywood Brass Band, the screening of a Bollywood film, a Bollywood dance workshop, and the renowned Kathak dance company, Sonia Sabri Dance Company, presents their acclaimed production Roshini, with live music.

The good Doctor Martin Carthy and his daughter Eliza Carthy, twice Mercury nominated, join forces to perform an eclectic range of folk songs and tunes.

And the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain perform a witty, quirky, irreverent, joyful and foot-stomping show.

Artistic director Mr Miller said: "We have one of our most ambitious programmes ever, including major international artists and prize-winners, brilliant new generation musicians for our Coffee Concerts, educational talks and a community outreach programme to inspire all ages alongside events to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“Bringing to the festival a truly international flavour, our performers are from Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland and Romania.”

The full 2024 festival programme will be announced in early April.

Tickets are on sale to the public from Monday, May 13 via 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

