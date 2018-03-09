You can win tickets and a Secret Garden spa experience on us

The King’s Lynn Players are in final rehearsals for The Secret Garden and to celebrate, they are giving one lucky reader the chance to win tickets and a spa experience.

Now practicing in full costume and with some of their handmade puppets, the cast are excited to share the show with audiences at Lynn’s Arts Centre on March 22-24.

Director Tom Watson said: “This production required lots of puppets, some of which we could buy and others we had to make. I am so pleased with the results and they will really help to bring the show to life!”

Chairman of The Players, Chris Fox, was called on again after he impressed with his puppet making skills for last years play, Goodnight Mr Tom. Mr Fox said: “I had to make a collie dog last year which was used on stage for much of the show.

“This year I was asked to make a robin and a fox. I love a challenge and it’s great to see many of our young players on stage using them.”

The production follows 2017’s sold out and critically acclaimed Goodnight Mister Tom, and now the Players will present their latest play adapted by Neil Duffield from the classic children’s book by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox who is orphaned in India and sent to Yorkshire, England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven.

It’s at his mansion that Mary discovers many secrets including a bedridden, crippled cousin, Colin, and a neglected secret garden.

She is determined to bring the garden back to life and to help Colin improve his health and be happy once again.

The Players have teamed up with Congham Hall Hotel for a competition and are giving one lucky reader the chance to win two tickets to the show plus an Afternoon Tea Temptation Spa Experience for two at Congham Hall’s Secret Garden Spa.

The spa experience includes welcome drinks, full use of the spa facilities, full afternoon tea and a choice of one of their 45 minute Essential Collection Treatments.

To win, answer the following question: Which country is Mary orphaned in?

Send answers – with a name/address and phone number – to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with Secret Garden Competition in the subject line by March 16.

Or post your answer to Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE301JN.

The show will be at Lynn’s Arts Centre from Thursday, March 22, to Saturday, March 24, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or 01553 764864. Standard price is £10 per ticket, or a family ticket, two adults, two children, at £35.