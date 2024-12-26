In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back 13, 11 and 10 years…

December 2014: Generous members and friends of Downham Conservative Club raised just over £3,000 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice. Pictured here, club stewardess Hayley Handley (right) and Cat Hurley of Barclays present the cheque to Mark Brown. During the year the club held raffles and a popular tombola in November, while Barclays bank had also donated £1,000.

Downham Market Conservative Club cheque presentation

December 2014: A Can Can festive event meant help for the homeless in Lynn at Christmas. It was held at Merchants Terrace, a supported accommodation scheme and hosted by the Genesis Housing Association which ran the site, with local folk invited to donate cans in exchange for a mince pie and drink. Helping out are, from left, Lucy Bains, John Hole, Julie Smith, Anthony Maynard, Linda Stewart-Jones and Sandra Coffill.

Helpers at the can can event

December 2013: Tesco staff in Lynn got into the festive spirit by cycling to Lapland – without even leaving their store. The staff at the Hardwick Road store donned seasonal jumpers and used static bikes to cover the 1,200-mile distance between the town and the famous site in Finland, raising money for Diabetes UK. Store manager Andy Holsten is pictured on one of the bikes.

Staff fundraisers at Tesco Hardwick

December 2013: All 45 pupils at Terrington St John Primary School, joined by their families, gathered in the village church for a Christingle service which was conducted by the Rev Martin Dale. The service raised £75.16 for the Children’s Society.

Some of the pupils from Terrington St John Primary School getting ready for the Christingle Service

December 2013: Victory! Bridge for Heroes staff at the Lynn-based charity celebrate the news of a £103,000 grant from the government. From left are Sharon Marsden (contact centre manager), Chief Executive Mike Taylor, Helen Taylor (admin and finance manager) and volunteer Owen Leonard.

Celebrations for the Bridge for Heroes charity

December 2011: Members of the 1st Downham Guides organised a Christmas fair raising £201 which was split between the unit and the Shelterbox charity.

Downham Market Guides Christmas bazaar

December 2011: Lynn’s Mini Owners’ Club raised more than £500 for new toys for young patients at the Roxburgh Children’s Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Receiving the cheque, in the centre, is Staff Nurse Sarah Grief.

Staff Nurse Sarah Grief (centre front) receives a cheque from the King's Lynn Mini Owners Club in the Crown and Mitre

December 2013: Cheques and cash pledges, including an anonymous donation of £1,000, flooded into the Lynn News after the newspaper launched a £25,000 Help Our Hospice Appeal in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Snettisham. Community fundraiser Lindsey Atkin and Hugh the Hospice Bear hold the £1,000 cheque donation.

An early Christmas present for The Lynn News/Tapping House appeal

December 2011: Members of the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company spread some pre-Christmas cheer to crowds of festive shoppers when carol singing at Knights Hill farm shop just outside Lynn. Callum Minns, with his nan Shaz Yates, was one of the youngest children joining in.

The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company singing carols at Knights Hill Farm Shop

