An 18-year-old barged his way into his ex-partner’s flat without her permission while she was leaving her property.

Flynn Evans, of Lynn Road, St Germans, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using violence to secure entry to a premises.

At the time of the offence, Evans was on bail conditions put in place by the Lynn court not to contact his ex-partner.

Evans was at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

At 1.40pm on September 6, Evans forced his way into the Lynn flat where his ex-partner lives.

She was leaving the property, but he pushed past her to get in. They did not speak to each other due to bail conditions in place.

The victim quickly shut the door and locked Evans in before heading to the police station to report what had happened.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Evans.

The victim said in a statement that she felt “scared” by the incident and requested a restraining order to be put in place.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said there is “little” he could say to defend Evans as he had changed his plea last minute.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month restraining order on Evans, meaning he could come back to court or face imprisonment again if he attempts to contact his ex-partner.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to her.