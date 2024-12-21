An 18-year-old delivery driver decided to ignore police twice when they directed him to stop for not having insurance.

Lewis Senkov, of Silver Green in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted driving a Kawasaki moped without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on June 30, police were on patrol on Norfolk Street in Lynn when they spotted Senkov riding the bike down the street.

One police officer motioned for Senkov to stop on Norfolk Street in Lynn

The police officer raised his hand to stop Senkov, but he continued driving and turned down Albert Street.

This happened a second time 15 minutes later when another officer motioned for Senkov to stop, but he drove off.

Later that evening, police had tracked down the owner of the bike, who wasn’t Senkov, who told officers that it was the 18-year-old who was driving.

On July 5, Senkov was arrested by police.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “The first time it happened, I thought the police were telling me to slow down. But there was no excuse for the second time.

“The second time it happened, it was the fear that I was in trouble so I thought I would get out of it because I had no insurance.”

A total of six penalty points were added to Senkov’s licence and he was also fined £75.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of 30.